World
PML-N to take Imran Khan government to court over ‘targeted’ demolition campaign – Times of India
LAHORE: Pakistan The Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced on Sunday that it will hang out Imran KhanThe country’s government is suing over a “targeted” demolition campaign against its party leaders, Geo News reported.
A press conference by PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ataullah Tarar in Lahore protested against the Punjab government on Sunday recent actions, in particular, the shaving of the Khokhar brothers’ residence by the Lahore Development Authority for what the government called “illegal occupation of government land”.
Khawaja Saad Rafique said “lists are being prepared” and the government is “targeting” party leaders in particular and adding their names to those to be investigated for corruption, Geo News reported.
“This idea of corruption will not sell anymore,” he said, adding that “whoever commits acts of oppression will meet a fate that suits them,” he added.
Rafique said the government wants to “eradicate all its opponents”, but has vowed that they “will never be eliminated”.
He said that with polls around the corner, the government is “trying to scare the opposition.”
Rafique also said action should be taken against the district police commissioner under whose control the operation took place.
In addition, he gave the example of an “approved regime” office in Sialkot that was demolished to scare the opposition.
Also, former speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that International transparency, whom the prime minister often referred to when speaking of his political opponents, has now found Pakistan to suffer from the “worst corruption” of the current government’s tenure, Geo TV reported.
Meanwhile, Ataullah Tarar, for his part, has announced that the party will approach court against the government’s actions, Geo News reported.
A press conference by PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ataullah Tarar in Lahore protested against the Punjab government on Sunday recent actions, in particular, the shaving of the Khokhar brothers’ residence by the Lahore Development Authority for what the government called “illegal occupation of government land”.
Khawaja Saad Rafique said “lists are being prepared” and the government is “targeting” party leaders in particular and adding their names to those to be investigated for corruption, Geo News reported.
“This idea of corruption will not sell anymore,” he said, adding that “whoever commits acts of oppression will meet a fate that suits them,” he added.
Rafique said the government wants to “eradicate all its opponents”, but has vowed that they “will never be eliminated”.
He said that with polls around the corner, the government is “trying to scare the opposition.”
Rafique also said action should be taken against the district police commissioner under whose control the operation took place.
In addition, he gave the example of an “approved regime” office in Sialkot that was demolished to scare the opposition.
Also, former speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that International transparency, whom the prime minister often referred to when speaking of his political opponents, has now found Pakistan to suffer from the “worst corruption” of the current government’s tenure, Geo TV reported.
Meanwhile, Ataullah Tarar, for his part, has announced that the party will approach court against the government’s actions, Geo News reported.
Source link