PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif released from prison – Times of India

Shahbaz Sharif, President of PML-N (file photo)

LAHORE: Pakistani opposition leader Parliament and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was released from prison on Friday after spending around eight months behind bars in two corruption cases brought against him by the country’s anti-corruption body.

Shahbaz, the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was released from Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore on Friday afternoon, a day after a full bench in Lahore’s high court granted him a bond against the provision of two bonds worth 5 million rupees. each.

Many Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters gathered outside the prison and showered the car of the 69-year-old former chief minister. Punjab province with rose petals and chanted slogans against the Prime Minister Imran Khan .

Shahbaz was arrested in September 2020 in cases of money laundering and money laundering beyond means by the national accountability office (NAB) after a Lahore court rejected his bail application in the money laundering case.

The NAB alleged that Shahbaz’s family had assets of around 16.5 million rupees until 1990, which rose to over 7 billion rupees in 2018, which was disproportionate to his sources of income. known.

Shahbaz’s lawyer told the court that no investigation was underway against his client in these cases, as the NAB had already filed a complaint against him, he should be released on bail.

Declaring Shahbaz’s release from prison “ the death of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s false account of responsibility, ” PML-N spokesman Marryum Aurangzeb said: “The judges of the Lahore High Court had no only marked the innocence of Shahbaz Sharif, but also exposed the malicious intent behind the fictitious case. ”

She said the release of the opposition leader in the National Assembly was the death of Khan’s false corruption story.

“The court specifically asked the NAB if it had any evidence or evidence to support its allegations to prove that Shahbaz in any way committed the corruption of public money. But the government, like all the other cases had nothing to say. He had nothing to say. because Shahbaz had served not only the people of Punjab but also all of Pakistan religiously with dedication, diligence and transparency day in and day out. took his position as chief minister as a sacred mission of the Pakistani people, ”she said.

Aurangzeb said the beyond-means bond on assets filed against Shahbaz was a blow to Prime Minister’s adviser Shehzad Akbar.

“This bond is a medal of honor for Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N and is a resounding slap in the face of Imran Khan. The court rejected all these allegations of the NAB-Niazi alliance purely on merit,” he said. she said, adding that Khan’s obsession with inflicting damage on Shahbaz ended up damaging Pakistan at home and abroad.