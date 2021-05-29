PM legislative team pursues “politics is personal” strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) – Calls can come late in the day, over the weekend, really any time a question pops up in the mind of a lawmaker or aide. Meetings can dispense banter from the Biden team – or get irritable. The subject can be an obscure fact or a deep dive into the nuances of politics.

As President Joe Biden presents his infrastructure plan to the American public with events at a college in Ohio, a Ford plant in Michigan, or an aging bridge in Louisiana, this is where the real work of setting it up takes place. implementing its legislative agenda: on phone calls to Capitol Hill, in Zoom meetings, and over an occasional cup of coffee with members of its legislative affairs team.

Biden’s 15-person legislative team is tasked with maneuvering and shaping the process to get his agenda through on Capitol Hill. Led by Louisa Terrell, a Capitol Hill veteran, the team had a large footprint in Biden’s first few months, holding more than 553 phone calls or meetings with lawmakers, their chiefs of staff and focused chiefs of staff. in the United States for employment. alone, Biden’s infrastructure package, as of May 21.

Their work on the massive coronavirus relief bill that was passed in March has helped Biden keep progressives and moderates on board, with no defections and few complaints from the public.

They now face much bigger hurdles in trying to get Biden’s infrastructure bill through Congress, with many other difficult issues stacked in the queue. Just recently, the legislative team, which tries to keep a low profile, found itself caught in the crossfire of negotiations as Republicans accused White House advisers of contradicting Biden’s pledge in private meetings at support a much smaller counter-offer.

“It went wrong,” said Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi of a meeting with Biden’s legislative team, “because it had nothing to do with the meeting we had with the country director general “.

The result appeared to further dampen prospects for a bipartisan agreement on the bill. And the outlook did not appear to improve as the holiday weekend approached despite a flurry of offers and counter-offers.

Biden’s decades of experience as a senator and vice president make him well suited to lead negotiations with Capitol Hill, but also leave him keenly aware of the limitations that come with narrow Democratic majorities in the House and Senate.

Overall, however, the attention of its legislative team has been praised by lawmakers.

Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner, who calls himself a “pretty tough leader” on legislative talks, says he has had many nightly and weekend calls with the team about various bills.

“I’m a pretty intense member so I want more than talking points,” he said.

Warner took note of his long-standing relationships with a number of the team – he said he tried to hire Terrell once and played basketball with Biden’s assistant Steve. Ricchetti.

Terrell worked as Biden’s Deputy Chief of Staff in the Senate and as President Barack Obama’s Special Assistant for Legislative Affairs, and two of his deputies – Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff – had long careers with leaders. Democrats on Capitol Hill.

In an interview, Terrell said these relationships helped solve the sometimes difficult task of getting a lawmaker to be skeptical, because when a team member needs to “give more love and attention” to a lawmaker, “It doesn’t go out of left field.”

“It really comes from a place of someone who knows them or has been around and has a reputation for credibility and authenticity,” she said.

Active engagement with lawmakers stems from a philosophy defined by the president himself, who has spent nearly four decades in the Senate. Terrell said the president advised the team to follow their own personal philosophy that “politics is personal” and “you have to invest in building a real relationship – you don’t just call people when you need it “.

Biden, she said, is involved in their entire legislative strategy and in thinking about potential “leverage points” with lawmakers.

“No one knows Congress better than the President,” she said.

Biden is known to take an active role in the bickering, taking the temperature of lawmakers on the issues and trying to facilitate negotiations. He recently invited two key moderate Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona at the White House for one-on-one meetings on his infrastructure package.

He has a particularly close relationship with Manchin, who remains perhaps the most important swing vote in the Senate. Manchin said he had spoken with Biden on the phone more than half a dozen times since becoming president, and that the two exchange calls “as often as necessary.” Beyond that, the senator’s wife, Gayle Manchin, received from Biden an appointment to co-chair the Appalachian Regional Commission, an economic development partnership involving the federal government and 13 states.

Terrell said the president’s personal dealings with lawmakers, coupled with his knowledge of past legislative battles, gives the team an “incredible advantage” as they seek agreement on thorny issues.

“He remembers and knows well all the different types of iterations, and when there was ground fights and when there was breakthroughs and what brought them on, and what really drives a lot of these members.” , she said.

In addition to Terrell and the White House legislative affairs team, Biden delegated a number of his cabinet secretaries – dubbed his Jobs Cabinet – to help him sell his infrastructure plan. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and others sometimes have to work with a particular legislator or address a specific concern.

Many of Biden’s top associates are heavily involved in selling his plans to lawmakers. A White House aide said economic adviser Brian Deese speaks with lawmakers so frequently that he might as well have his own office on Capitol Hill.

This great team has its advantages and disadvantages. While Warner said he could get his calls and questions answered quickly, he added that even after months of working with the White House, “I’m not 100% sure who the decision-makers are.” in the administration.

“So it probably further strengthens the legislative team because it’s not like you can get around them,” he suggested.

Although Terrell’s team has years of experience at Capitol Hill, they have faced a major handicap: the COVID-19 pandemic which has banned face-to-face meetings and social gatherings, where traditionally the most important legislative work.

Phil Schiliro, who was Obama’s director of legislative affairs, recalls hosting weekly social events for lawmakers, including a candlelight dinner at the White House for committee chairs, ranking members and their members. wives and a picnic at the White House where he sat in a tank while members threw bullets to sink him.

“If it helped get votes, I was happy to do it,” he said.

“A lot of the job is interacting with members of Congress and staff, face to face, exchanging information. And not being able to do that is a bit like making your way through a maze with a blindfold and mittens, ”he said.

Terrell recalls his job at the Obama White House taking him to Capitol Hill “every day from 10am to 3pm” where “you could really have all these one-on-one conversations, spontaneous and genuine.”

Now, “it’s a big deal that the head of the Senate is not open,” she said, referring to a cafe in the basement of the Hart Senate office building.

“This is the place where you can grab a director or chief of staff of the Senate, or a member, and say, ‘Hey, let’s have a cup of coffee for two seconds. I know you’re in between meetings. I want to know what you think of X. ‘ Or, ‘What can we do to help you on Y?’ », She said.

Now, she said, interactions with staff and members “are very deliberate” and largely done by phone and Zoom, which “are much more difficult to do.”

Finally, however, as the public health restrictions of the pandemic era ease, some of this face-to-face activity is returning. Biden was recently able to bend one of the presidency’s traditional traps when he invited six lawmakers to stand around him as he signed a bill to tackle hate crimes against Asian Americans.

They curled up, masks and smiles, while Biden smiled and handed each a signature pen – the presidential symbol of a job well done.