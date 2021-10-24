Please don’t feed the whale sharks? Fishing Town says it must thrive.
TAN-AWAN, Philippines – In the dawn light, Lorene de Guzman paddles out to sea in her small wooden outrigger to hand-feed the giants living in the water.
One of the behemoths, a whale shark known as the 180, swims upward, its huge jaw sliding across the surface of the still ocean.
“Where were you?” Mr de Guzman asks 180, whom he hasn’t seen in weeks, as he drops handfuls of shrimp into the water and gently scratches them shark body debris. “You must have traveled to a faraway place.
When 180 is done with breakfast, Mr. de Guzman watches and waits in the calm water, hoping that tourists might return today or someday.
The waters around Tan-Awan, his town of some 2,000 people in Cebu Province, attracted more than half a million tourists in 2019, all eager to interact with the huge and charismatic marine animals, which can reach over 18 meters long.
Although their size is imposing, whale sharks are gentle giants. Their mouths are gargantuan, but they are filter feeders. Their hundreds of residual teeth are tiny and they can’t bite.
In pre-pandemic times, whale shark tourism was booming in Tan-Awan, which was a sleepy fishing community until the oversized animals of the area became a global draw from there. about a decade ago.
But even before the pandemic virtually cut off international visits to Tan-Awan and Oslob, the largest municipality surrounding it, difficult questions arose over a controversial relationship between a declining species and a struggling community. with its survival.
Whale sharks are migratory, but tourism-dependent residents of Tan-Awan like Mr. de Guzman have kept at least some of them year-round with the highly controversial practice of feeding wild animals according to the report. a daily schedule.
Not posing a threat and often frequenting coastal areas, whale sharks and humans have been around for a long time, often to the detriment of the animal.
“Accessibility makes it a very good target species,” said Ariana Agustines, a marine biologist who has studied whale shark populations in the Philippines. “In terms of hunting, unfortunately, in the past; and tourism now in the present.
Human food has changed the behavior of whale sharks. “In general, they have a very varied diet,” Ms. Agustines said. “They eat coral, lobster larvae, different varieties of zooplankton, even small fish.”
But in Tan-Awan, they are supplied with sergestid shrimp, known locally as uyap. “It’s just one type of food,” Ms. Agustines said. “This is a significant departure from their natural diet.”
Regular feedings have also altered their diving behavior, with these whale sharks spending more time near the surface resulting in much more scarring and abrasions on their bodies from boats and other floating hazards than those. sites without supplies.
But the attraction for tourists of virtually guaranteed sighting means that residents of Tan-Awan have no plans to give up the practice of eating, despite growing pressure to stop. Tourism money means too much, with whale shark encounters bringing in some $ 3.5 million in the region in 2019.
“The whale sharks lifted us up,” said de Guzman. “They gave people jobs.
Also, he said, the people who feed the sharks have come close to the animals – and, they say, the sharks are close to them.
“They took us. They will leave if we do not feed them. It will hurt their feelings. They will sulk, ”said de Guzman. “We feed them even though we are short on budget. We borrow money to feed them.
Affection is facilitated by both the pleasant nature of sharks and the ease with which individuals are identifiable.
Each whale shark has a unique constellation of spots, which resemble stars in the night sky, the inspiration for its name in Madagascar, “marokintana” or “many stars”. In Javanese, it is “geger lintang” or “stars on the back”.
In the past, local fishermen avoided sharks. But a little over 10 years ago a fisherman, Jerson Soriano, started playing with them in the water. A local resort owner was struck by the lively interaction and asked Mr Soriano to transport some of his guests on the water so that they too could swim with the giants.
Mr. Soriano started baiting whale sharks with uyap. More fishermen have followed suit. They formed an association of sea guards responsible for both feeding the sharks and transporting tourists to see them. Visitors posted their whale shark selfies on social media. Suddenly the local waters were crowded with visitors.
The quiet town lights up with seaside resorts and restaurants. The youngest remained to work in Tan-Awan, instead of migrating to the city or abroad. Mr. De Guzman’s income doubled, then tripled, and he rebuilt his house. The only high school in the region has opened.
But the procurement practice has come under heavy criticism, with the World Wildlife Fund being just one of many conservation organizations. reject the idea of feeding whale sharks and urging tourists to the Philippines to head to Donsol, an unsupplied site, to see them instead.
Nearly 1,900 whale sharks have been identified in Philippine waters, the second largest known population in the world. Scientists give numbers of individual whales for the names.
Globally, the whale shark population has been reduced by more than half over the past 75 years, and their decline in the Indo-Pacific region has been even faster, at 63%, statistics that have led when they were listed in 2016 as endangered.
Mark Rendon, the president of the Marine Guards, is aware of the criticisms but remains unmoved. “We know whale sharks better than they do,” he said of environmentalists’ efforts to end the practice.
The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are of much greater and more immediate concern to Mr. Rendon. In the absence of tourists, hotel workers, motorcycle drivers and whale shark boatmen struggled to find other sources of income. Throughout the city, doors and windows have been barricaded.
“A nightmare,” Mr. Rendon said.
As the pandemic spread, many whale shark keepers began to return to their old – and much less lucrative – trades: fishing and farming.
Environmentalists point to the pain Tan-Awan now feels as a good reason to avoid the eating pattern adopted here.
“In most places in the world where they are not supplied, it is seasonal,” Ms. Agustines said of the appearance of whale sharks. “So with this seasonality, it’s possible to have a different set of income so that the community doesn’t completely depend on one guy, in case something happens.”
Pandemic or not, the whale sharks continued to arrive, right on time, to be fed.
Mr Rendon said the wardens have turned to various government agencies to raise funds for the more than 60 pounds of shrimp needed each day. “If it goes away,” Redon said of small government grants, “it will all go away. “
Last September, a fisherman visited Mr. Soriano’s home and found him dead. The man known as the father of the whale shark tourism boom in Tan-Awan had committed suicide.
On the day of his death, Mr. Soriano spoke to his sister, Rica Joy, who was alarmed by her thinness. The family learned that he died on an empty stomach. Like many other keepers, the money he made during the tourism boom didn’t last. “He was a millionaire for a day,” his sister said.
When Mr. de Guzman goes to sea to feed whale sharks, he often thinks of his children. Now that there is little revenue from tourism, he says, his daughter is helping out, sending money home from another province where she went to be a diving instructor.
“I hand-fed my children when they were babies,” de Guzman recalls. “It makes me think that all these whale sharks are my children.”
