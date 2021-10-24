Please don’t feed the whale sharks? Fishing Town says it must thrive.

TAN-AWAN, Philippines – In the dawn light, Lorene de Guzman paddles out to sea in her small wooden outrigger to hand-feed the giants living in the water.

One of the behemoths, a whale shark known as the 180, swims upward, its huge jaw sliding across the surface of the still ocean.

“Where were you?” Mr de Guzman asks 180, whom he hasn’t seen in weeks, as he drops handfuls of shrimp into the water and gently scratches them shark body debris. “You must have traveled to a faraway place.

When 180 is done with breakfast, Mr. de Guzman watches and waits in the calm water, hoping that tourists might return today or someday.