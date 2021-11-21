Playwright in exile as Cuba uses old playbook to crush dissent

MADRID – For Yunior García, a Cuban playwright, the rapid journey from activism in Havana to exile in Madrid may have been lifted from one of his scripts.

It started with the beheaded pigeons at his door, placed there, he suspects, by agents of the Communist government of Cuba to scare him. Then a pro-regime crowd, strong in scores, surrounded his house to shame him. He secretly got a visa for Spain, he said, and contacts took him first to a safe house and then to Havana airport.

And just like that, Mr. García, one of the rising stars of the opposition protests that rocked Cuba this year, was gone.

“I am not made of bronze or marble, and I am not on a white horse,” García, 39, told reporters at a press conference in Madrid on Thursday, a day after his arrival. , claiming that he feared being imprisoned and did not want to be a martyr. “I am a person who is afraid, who has fears and worries. “