Planning questions emerge at candle factory destroyed by tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) – The Mayfield consumer products plant was the third largest employer in this corner of western Kentucky, a major economic engine that produced candles that lined shelves in shopping malls across the states -United.

But why his workers continued to make candles on Friday night like tornado brought down The region remains unclear as rescuers continue to search the wreckage of the factory for signs of life.

The governor of Kentucky said on Sunday that the ferocity of the storm was so great that there was nowhere safe to hide inside the plant.

“It seems most have taken shelter where they have been told to take shelter,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “I hope this area was as safe as it can get, but this thing was directly hit by the strongest tornado we could have imagined.”

Of the 110 workers on Friday night, Beshear said early Sunday that only 40 had been rescued and it would be a miracle if more were found alive. He said later on Sunday that could be a “better situation” than initially feared as the state struggles to verify the number of workers provided by the plant.

Some workers said they were told to regroup in a central hallway, the strongest part of the building, as the storm approached.

“This is where everyone is supposed to go” says Autumn Kirks, who worked at the factory with her still missing boyfriend. “We stopped everything and tried to get as far away as possible.”

Kirks said an earlier weather warning siren during his shift prompted some workers to leave for the night.

“I know a lot of workers have left. We thought about it but decided not to do it, ”she said.

The factory where she and her boyfriend worked employs many people in and around Mayfield, a town of about 10,000 people in southwest Kentucky. It is the third-largest employer in Graves County, according to the county’s website. Even some county jail inmates worked there.

The scented candles made in the factory ended up on the shelves of leading retailers like Bath & Body Works. The Ohio-based retailer said in a statement it was “devastated by the horrific loss of life at the Mayfield consumer products plant – a long-time partner of ours.”

And it was high season in Mayfield to make gift candles ahead of Christmas. Shortly before the disaster, the company announced on Facebook that it was looking to hire more people for 10- to 12-hour shifts that involved quick work and mandatory overtime.

Most U.S. candle makers used to complete their holiday orders in early November, but labor shortages and other economic trends linked to the COVID-19 pandemic extended the time of crisis until ‘in December, said Kathy LaVanier, CEO of the Ohio-based Renegade Candle Company and a member of the board of directors of the National Candle Association.

LaVanier said candle makers in the United States were horrified by what had happened in Kentucky and were trying to find ways to help. Unlike many manufactured products, most candles sold in the United States are American-made, in part thanks to the high and long-standing tariffs on Chinese-made candles.

“We are all in shock in the candle business,” she said. “It could have been any of us.”

LaVanier said regular disaster drills are important at candle factories, especially to include temporary workers who may have just arrived to meet increased demand. But the way they’re built – rarely with basements and structured to accommodate long manufacturing lines – makes it difficult to avoid damage when a truly devastating storm hits.

“If we had enough notice and thought it was bad enough, you could send people home,” she said.

Bryanna Travis, 19, and Jarred Holmes, 20, kept watch on Saturday near the rubble of the Mayfield candle factory where they had worked for months, usually for around $ 14.50 an hour. The engaged couples were not working when the storm hit.

“I worked with these people. I spoke to these people. I tried to bond with these people. And I don’t know if a friend of mine is gone, ”Holmes said.

Holmes said there had been no exercises during their time at the factory to prepare people for a storm.

“We haven’t had one since we’ve been there,” he said.

Executives at Mayfield Consumer Products did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday. The company said in a statement on its website that it had launched an emergency fund to help employees and their families. The company was founded in 1998 and split from another company several years ago.

“We are heartbroken about this, and our immediate efforts are to help those affected by this terrible disaster,” CEO Troy Propes said in the statement. “Our business is family owned and our employees, some of whom have worked with us for many years, are appreciated. “

The Kentucky State Health and Safety Agency website lists a series of 12 factory safety breaches in 2019, though it does not say what they were used for.

Beshear told CNN on Sunday that he understood he had a contingency plan.

“We believe most of the workers have gone to what is supposed to be the safest part of the facility,” he said sadly. “But when you see the damage that this storm has not only there but throughout the region, I’m not sure there was a plan that would have worked.

O’Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island. AP writer Bruce Schreiner contributed to this report.