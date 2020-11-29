Plan to hold companies accountable for violations abroad fails in Switzerland

ZURICH – A proposal in Switzerland to create multinational companies headquartered in the country responsible for human rights violations and environmental damage committed by their subsidiaries abroad failed in a referendum on Sunday.

The initiative won a slim majority among voters, with 50.7% support, but failed because a majority of the country’s cantons or states rejected it. In the Swiss system, as the initiative proposed a constitutional amendment, it needed the support of both a popular majority and a majority of cantons to pass.

The initiative, promoted by a coalition of more than 130 civil society organizations, had faced strong opposition from the private sector and the government, who feared the rules would hurt Swiss businesses amid an economic slowdown linked to the pandemic of coronavirus.

The initiative being rejected, a more moderate law presented by the government should enter into force. This legislation also includes due diligence and reporting obligations, but does not take into account the liability of Swiss parent companies for rights violations and environmental damage occurring abroad.