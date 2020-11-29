Plan to hold companies accountable for violations abroad fails in Switzerland
ZURICH – A proposal in Switzerland to create multinational companies headquartered in the country responsible for human rights violations and environmental damage committed by their subsidiaries abroad failed in a referendum on Sunday.
The initiative won a slim majority among voters, with 50.7% support, but failed because a majority of the country’s cantons or states rejected it. In the Swiss system, as the initiative proposed a constitutional amendment, it needed the support of both a popular majority and a majority of cantons to pass.
The initiative, promoted by a coalition of more than 130 civil society organizations, had faced strong opposition from the private sector and the government, who feared the rules would hurt Swiss businesses amid an economic slowdown linked to the pandemic of coronavirus.
The initiative being rejected, a more moderate law presented by the government should enter into force. This legislation also includes due diligence and reporting obligations, but does not take into account the liability of Swiss parent companies for rights violations and environmental damage occurring abroad.
The law, which is expected to come into force within the next two years, is weaker than those of some other European countries. Great Britain and France are among the countries that have passed liability laws related to corporate social responsibility.
Sunday’s vote sparked much debate in Switzerland and was the most expensive in the country’s history, according to the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.
Support for the initiative in Switzerland had targeted the commodity trade sector as an area of particular concern. The sector has a strong presence in Switzerland, employing 35,000 people.
But as referendum day approached, the business sector intensified its opposition to the bill. A number of multinational executives have spoken out against the proposal, and companies have published full-page advertisements in Swiss newspapers, urging people to reject the proposal.
Separately, on Sunday, an initiative on financing arms manufacturers also failed. The proposal would have prevented Swiss institutions, including the central bank, from investing in companies that generate more than 5% of their income through the production of war material.
