pla: Chinese President Xi praises PLA model border battalion in Tibet – Times of India
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping praised a battalion of border guards in Tibet, which shares the border with the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, saying his troops have done a “great job” over the past five years, state media reported here.
Xi visited Nyingchi on Tibetan border town near Arunachal Pradesh in July, becoming the first Chinese President visit the remote border regions of Tibet.
“President Xi responds to a model battalion of border guards stationed on the plateau, saying they have done a great job over the past five years and encourages them to make new contributions to the Party and the people,” reported the state newspaper Global Times. Monday.
The model battalion is under the Xizang (Chinese name for Tibet) military command of the People’s Liberation Army (APL), It said.
In 2016, Xi bestowed special honors on a PLA military battalion stationed in Tibet for its “outstanding performance in safeguarding the borders.”
Xi, who heads the Central Military Commission (CMC) – the PLA’s overall command authority, signed orders to give honorary titles to the battalion in 2016.
“Troop 77656 is now referred to as a ‘model plateau battalion’ for its outstanding performance in border protection, stability and disaster relief,” the state-run Xinhua news agency said in a report in August 2016.
The Model Plateau Battalion would be one of six battalions operating under the command of the Tibet Military Zone.
China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet, which India strongly rejects. The border dispute between India and China covers the actual 3,488 km line of control.
