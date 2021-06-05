Pitfalls, collapsing canal walls, rickety bridges: Amsterdam is collapsing
It was a rainy April evening when Marlies Pinksterboer, a jewelry designer, was surprised by a loud rumble. “It was as if part of a building had collapsed,” she said. “It was crazy.”
It was too dark to see what had happened, but when she opened the curtains in the morning, she saw that the street across the canal had been sealed off. A great chasm had appeared, and an antique lamppost next to it had fallen. A cart, devoured by the yawning abyss, glistened in the hole.
If this had happened during the day, she said, “someone could easily have fallen in.”
It was at this point that Mrs Pinksterboer began to worry about the 17th century canal house she was living in. “Will one day collapse? its district of Groenburgwal, one of the oldest districts of Amsterdam.
The danger is certainly not exaggerated. Amsterdam, with its picturesque canals lined with picturesque buildings from the 17th and 18th centuries, a touristic destination, slowly crumbles.
Sinks appear in its small streets, and nearly half of its 1,700 bridges are rickety and in need of repair, often forcing streetcars to cross at a snail’s speed. As a huge canal wall reinforcement project begins, the city begins to look like a gigantic construction site.
The fundamental problem is the condition of the walls: about 200 kilometers of them are so dilapidated that they risk collapsing into the canals, potentially dragging buildings and people with them.
Last year a canal wall near the University of Amsterdam collapsed without warning, leaving sewer pipes hanging down and disoriented fish leaping out of the water. Fortunately, no one was walking at the time, but one of the tourist boats that constantly plied the canals had just passed.
Like much of the Netherlands, Amsterdam lies below sea level. Built on a swamp and greatly enlarged in the 17th century, the city rests on millions of wooden stilts that serve as foundations. The Royal Palace on the dam, for example, relies on 13,659 of them. Almost everything in central Amsterdam is supported by these stilts.
Surprisingly perhaps, the pilings are still in relatively good condition, but they were designed for a different age.
“Back then they were built to carry the weight of horses and carriages, not 40-ton cement trucks and other heavy equipment,” said Egbert de Vries, the alderman in charge of what promises. to be a huge reconstruction project. As modern life changed the city, many houses were fortified with cement and concrete, but the foundations of the streets and canal walls were ignored.
Many wooden pilings shifted, cracked or collapsed under the pressure, causing bridges and canal sidewalls to collapse and crack. The water then seeps in, cleaning the mortar, further digging the infrastructure and creating sinkholes.
Add to that all the traffic flowing happily on the 17th-century canal rings where, centuries earlier, Rembrandt walked to his workshop and Spinoza debated religion. SUVs park right by the canals, while garbage trucks have moved the boats that collect garbage. Before the pandemic, a flotilla of tourist boats swept through the canals, making sharp turns that created propeller turbulence, further eating away at the foundations.
Something had to be done, and soon. “If we had continued like this, we would have headed straight for disaster,” said De Vries.
Reconstruction will take at least 20 years and cost € 2 billion, around $ 2.5 billion, and possibly more, experts have calculated. “These are big numbers, and the work has to take place in a very busy and densely populated area,” De Vries said. “People live and work here, and we usually have a lot of tourists. “
In the center of town, in the canal belt, 15 bridges are currently under repair. Some are closed, like the Bullebak, an iconic bridge and an essential part of the city’s infrastructure.
Engineers are trying to prevent the collapse of the canal walls to which the bridge is connected, while unraveling a network of electrical and internet cables, telephone lines and other services that use the bridge.
“It’s a very complex intervention,” said Dave Kaandorp, a building contractor who works on the renovations. He saw one upside down, because the canals were suddenly being used for what they were meant to be. “We are now bringing a lot of building materials to the water. “
Yet many see the downside of all the work primarily. Along several of the city’s most beautiful canals, historic trees have been felled to relieve pressure on the canal walls. Steel sheet piles support walls deemed to be in danger of imminent collapse. Divers and technicians equipped with remote-controlled underwater cameras search for the worst cracks.
“We would have hoped that the municipality would take care of it sooner,” said Kadir van Lohuizen, a well-known Dutchman. photographer which focuses on climate change. He lives on one of Amsterdam’s 2,500 houseboats. “Instead, they spent all of their money on the new metro line.” This line, the North-South line, about 11 km long, cost more than 3 billion euros and took 15 years to build.
Mr. Van Lohuizen and the 24 other boat owners along the Waalseilandsgracht recently learned that they will have to temporarily relocate from places where they have been moored for decades so that repairs can be made to the walls of the canal.
“Some barges will be temporarily placed in the middle of the canal. For others, it is possible that their boats will no longer fit once the wall support systems have been placed, ”he said. “It’s a huge mess. Right now they build two kilometers a year and 200 kilometers need to be repaired. It could take a century.
The alderman, Mr De Vries, acknowledged that Amsterdam in the years to come would be different from its usual postcard image. Still, he insisted that tourists shouldn’t be discouraged from visiting. “We invite everyone to come and see what we’re doing,” he said. “We want visitors to realize that such a beautiful city needs maintenance. “
Ms. Pinksterboer, the jewelry designer, stood next to the closed bridge near the sinkhole. Small red plaques were connected to the base of the bridge and to the walls of the canal. “They use them to measure with lasers if sag is increasing,” she said. “It’s an alert system.
She broke out singing a popular Dutch children’s song:
Amsterdam, big city
It is built on stilts
If the city crumbles
Who would pay for this?
“I guess we are,” Ms. Pinksterboer said.