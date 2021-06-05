Pitfalls, collapsing canal walls, rickety bridges: Amsterdam is collapsing

It was a rainy April evening when Marlies Pinksterboer, a jewelry designer, was surprised by a loud rumble. “It was as if part of a building had collapsed,” she said. “It was crazy.”

It was too dark to see what had happened, but when she opened the curtains in the morning, she saw that the street across the canal had been sealed off. A great chasm had appeared, and an antique lamppost next to it had fallen. A cart, devoured by the yawning abyss, glistened in the hole.

If this had happened during the day, she said, “someone could easily have fallen in.”

It was at this point that Mrs Pinksterboer began to worry about the 17th century canal house she was living in. “Will one day collapse? its district of Groenburgwal, one of the oldest districts of Amsterdam.