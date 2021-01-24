Pirates kill 1, kidnap 15 crew members on Turkish ship off West Africa

The ship was sailing from Lagos to Cape Town when it was attacked northwest of Sao Tome and Principe.

Pirates attacked a Turkish freighter off the West African coast, kidnapping 15 sailors and killing one, and the Turkish military was planning a rescue operation on Sunday.

The Turkish Maritime Directorate said the crew initially locked themselves in a safe area, but the pirates forcibly entered after six hours. During the struggle, a crew member aboard the M / V Mozart died.

Turkish media identified the victim as engineer Farman Ismayilov from Azerbaijan, the only non-Turkish crew member.

After taking most of the crew on Saturday, the pirates left the ship in the Gulf of Guinea with three sailors on board, the official Anadolu news agency said. The ship is currently heading for Port-Gentil in Gabon.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken twice with the senior officer remaining on the ship, Furkan Yaren, the Turkish presidency said in a tweet. He added that Erdogan had issued orders for the recovery of the kidnapped crew.

Yaren reportedly said the pirates beat the crew members and left him with injured leg, while yet another on board the ship was injured by shrapnel.

“The owners and operators of the M / V Mozart, which was hijacked at gunpoint in the Gulf of Guinea, unfortunately confirmed that one of its crews was killed and others abducted,” Boden said. Maritime, based in Istanbul, in a statement.

Most dangerous sea

The Mozart, flying the Liberian flag, was sailing from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cape Town in South Africa when it was attacked 100 nautical miles (185 km) northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe Saturday morning.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke with his Azerbaijani counterpart to offer his condolences and said that the body of the crew member will be transferred when the Mozart reaches port.

According to reports, the hackers disabled most of the ship’s systems, leaving only the navigation system for the remaining crew to find their way to the port.

The Gulf of Guinea – off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon – is the most dangerous sea in the world due to piracy, according to the International Maritime Bureau.

In July 2019, 10 Turkish sailors were kidnapped off the Nigerian coast. They were released less than a month later.