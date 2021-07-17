Pilgrims arrive in Mecca for second Hajj during COVID pandemic

Pilgrims began to arrive in the holy city of Mecca Saturday for the second reduced Hajj staged during the coronavirus pandemic, circling Islam’s holiest site in masks and on distant paths.

The kingdom is only allowing 60,000 fully vaccinated residents to participate, seeking to repeat the success of last year that saw no virus outbreaks during the five-day ritual.

This year’s Hajj, with participants chosen by lot, is larger than the simplified version staged in 2020 but considerably smaller than normal.

After being loaded onto buses and brought to the Great Mosque of Mecca, the pilgrims began to perform the “tawaf”, the circumambulation of the Kaaba, a large cubic structure draped in black cloth embroidered with gold, towards which the Muslims around the world are praying.

Many carried umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching summer heat.

“Every three hours, 6,000 people come in to perform the tawaf of arrival,” Hajj ministry spokesman Hisham al-Saeed told AFP news agency. “After each group has left, a sterilization process is carried out at the sanctuary. ”

The Hajj, generally one of the largest annual religious gatherings in the world with some 2.5 million people attending in 2019, is one of the five pillars of Islam and should be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their life.

It consists of a series of religious rites, officially starting on Sunday, which take place over five days in Islam’s holiest city and surrounding areas in western Saudi Arabia.

It follows a route taken by the Prophet Muhammad nearly 1,400 years ago and is believed to ultimately trace in the footsteps of the Prophets Abraham and Ismail.

Gold ticket

Chosen from more than 558,000 applicants via an online vetting system, the event is reserved for those who have been fully vaccinated and are between the ages of 18 and 65 without chronic illness, according to the Hajj Ministry.

The pilgrims will be divided into groups of only 20 “to limit any exposure to these 20 people, thus limiting the spread of infection,” the ministry’s undersecretary Mohammad al-Bijawi told state media.

“We are delighted,” said Ameen, a 58-year-old Indian oil entrepreneur based in the eastern town of Dammam, who was chosen for the ritual with his wife and three grown children.

“So many of our friends and relatives have been rejected,” he told AFP.

Earlier this month, the Hajj Ministry said it was working on the “highest levels of health precautions” in light of the pandemic and the emergence of new variants.

Like other Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia is home to large expat populations from South Asia, the Far East, Africa as well as the Middle East.

“I feel like I won the lottery,” Egyptian pharmacist Mohammed El Eter said after being selected.

“It is a special and unforgettable moment in life. I thank God for giving me this chance, to be accepted among many who applied, “the 31-year-old told AFP.

Saudi Arabia has recorded more than 507,000 coronavirus infections to date, including some 8,000 deaths.

More than 20 million doses of vaccines have been administered in the country to more than 34 million people.

The Hajj took place last year on the smallest scale in modern history. Authorities initially said only 1,000 pilgrims would be allowed, although local media reported that up to 10,000 eventually participated.

No infections were reported as authorities set up several health facilities, mobile clinics and ambulances to accommodate the pilgrims, who were taken to religious sites in small batches.