Pigeons, curves and the traveling salesman problem

In Mo Willems children’s book Don’t let the pigeon drive the bus!, the main character – a pigeon, obviously – uses all the tricks in the book (literally) to convince the reader that they should be allowed to drive a bus when the ordinary human driver suddenly has to leave. Willems’ book had an unexpected scientific consequence in 2012, when the completely respectable journal Human Cognition published a very respectable article written by the very respectable researchers Brett Gibson, Matthew Wilkinson and Debbie Kelly. They have shown experimentally that pigeons can find solutions, close to the optimum, to simple cases of a famous mathematical curiosity: the traveling salesman problem. Their title was “Let the pigeon drive the bus: pigeons can plan future routes in a room”.

Let no one pretend that scientists lack humor. Or that cute headlines don’t help generate publicity.

The traveling salesman’s problem is not just a curiosity. This is a very important example of a class of problems of enormous practical importance called combinatorial optimization. Mathematicians are used to asking deep and meaningful questions in terms of apparent trivia.

The important little anecdote that inspires this article originates in a useful book for, you guessed it, street vendors. Door-to-door sellers. Like any sane businessman, the German traveling salesman of 1832 (and still a man at the time) placed great importance on efficient use of his time and reducing costs. Fortunately, help was at hand, in the form of a manual: The Salesman – How He Should Be and What He Should Do, to Get Orders and Be Sure of Happy Success in His Business. business – by an old traveling salesman.

This elderly itinerant salesperson pointed out that:

Business takes the traveling salesperson here, then there, and no travel itinerary can be properly marked out that is suitable for all cases that arise; but sometimes, by an appropriate choice and an appropriate organization of the visit, one can save so much time, that one does not think that one can avoid giving some rules also on this subject … The main thing is always to visit as much as possible. possible places, without having to touch the same place twice.

The manual didn’t offer any math to solve this problem, but it did contain examples of five supposedly optimal circuits.

The itinerant salesperson problem, or TSP, as it was later called, later became the itinerant salesperson problem to avoid sexism, which conveniently has the same acronym, is a founding example of the field of mathematics now known as combinatorial optimization. Which means “to find the best option among a range of possibilities far too vast to be checked one at a time”.

Oddly enough, the name TSP seems not to have been used explicitly in any publication concerning this problem until 1984, although it was in common use much earlier in informal discussions among mathematicians.

In the internet age, companies rarely sell their products by sending someone from town to town with a suitcase full of samples. They put everything on the web. As usual (unreasonable efficiency) this culture change has not made the TSP obsolete. As online shopping grows exponentially, the demand for efficient ways to determine routes and times becomes increasingly important for everything from parcels to supermarket orders to pizza.

The portability of mathematics also comes into play. TSP applications are not limited to travel between cities or along city streets. Once upon a time there were eminent astronomers who either owned their own telescopes or shared them with a few colleagues. Telescopes could easily be redirected to point at new celestial bodies, so it was easy to improvise. This is no longer the case now, when the telescopes used by astronomers are huge, extremely expensive, and accessible online. Pointing the telescope at a new object takes time, and while the telescope is moved, it cannot be used for observations. Visit the targets in the wrong order and you waste a lot of time moving the telescope a long distance and then coming back somewhere near where it started.

In DNA sequencing, fragmentary DNA base sequences must be properly joined and the order in which this is done must be optimized to avoid wasting computer time. Other applications range from efficient aircraft routing to the design and manufacture of computer chips and printed circuit boards. Approximate PST solutions were used to find efficient routes for meals on wheels and to optimize blood delivery to hospitals. A version of the TSP even appeared in ‘Star Wars’, specifically President Ronald Reagan’s hypothetical Strategic Defense Initiative, where a powerful laser orbiting Earth was reportedly targeted at a series of incoming nuclear missiles.

In 1956, operations research pioneer Merrill Flood argued that TSP would likely be difficult. In 1979, Michael Garey and David Johnson proved that he was right: no efficient algorithm exists to solve the problem in the “worst cases”. But the worst case scenarios are often very artificial and not typical of real world examples. So operations research mathematicians set out to find out how many cities they could manage for real-world problems.