World
PIA passenger plane ‘held up’ at Kuala Lumpur airport over rental dispute – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan International airlines (ALSO) plane with 170 passengers on board was detained in Malaysia due to a rental dispute between the cash-strapped national carrier and an Irish company pending in a UK court.
The PIA, in a statement posted on Twitter, said a Boeing 777 plane was stopped by Malaysian authorities at Kuala Lumpur airport with 170 passengers.
The national carrier qualified the decision to enter the plane as a “unilateral” court decision.
“A PIA plane has been detained by a local court in Malaysia, which ruled unilaterally on a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending before a UK court, ”the statement said.
He added that passengers were being picked up and other travel arrangements had been finalized.
“This is an unacceptable situation and PIA has engaged the support of the Pakistani government to address this issue using diplomatic channels,” he said.
A spokesperson for PIA said there was an ongoing rental dispute between PIA and an Irish company and the latter filed a complaint in the UK six months ago and the Malaysian court made an ex leaves concerning the plane.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur was in close contact with Malaysian authorities to resolve the issue. “Meanwhile, passengers are being properly taken care of and other arrangements for their trip to Pakistan have also been finalized,” he said in a statement.
They will depart Kuala Lumpur by a flight later this evening, he added.
Shehbaz Gill, a government spokesperson, said PIA leased the plane 12 years ago and there was a payment dispute and “Malaysia had nothing to do with the despite ”, but the plane was still detained in this country.
PIA is going through a difficult period since the crash of its airliner in Karachi last year, which led the aviation minister to disclose that dozens of local pilots had false documents.
The PIA, in a statement posted on Twitter, said a Boeing 777 plane was stopped by Malaysian authorities at Kuala Lumpur airport with 170 passengers.
The national carrier qualified the decision to enter the plane as a “unilateral” court decision.
“A PIA plane has been detained by a local court in Malaysia, which ruled unilaterally on a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending before a UK court, ”the statement said.
He added that passengers were being picked up and other travel arrangements had been finalized.
“This is an unacceptable situation and PIA has engaged the support of the Pakistani government to address this issue using diplomatic channels,” he said.
A spokesperson for PIA said there was an ongoing rental dispute between PIA and an Irish company and the latter filed a complaint in the UK six months ago and the Malaysian court made an ex leaves concerning the plane.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur was in close contact with Malaysian authorities to resolve the issue. “Meanwhile, passengers are being properly taken care of and other arrangements for their trip to Pakistan have also been finalized,” he said in a statement.
They will depart Kuala Lumpur by a flight later this evening, he added.
Shehbaz Gill, a government spokesperson, said PIA leased the plane 12 years ago and there was a payment dispute and “Malaysia had nothing to do with the despite ”, but the plane was still detained in this country.
PIA is going through a difficult period since the crash of its airliner in Karachi last year, which led the aviation minister to disclose that dozens of local pilots had false documents.
Source link