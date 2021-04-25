Phuket was ready for the return of tourism. A Covid surge has dashed those hopes.
PHUKET, Thailand – On the corner of the teeth whitening clinic and tattoo parlor with offerings in Russian, Hebrew and Chinese, near the open-air restaurant with indifferent fried rice meant to feed sunburned tourists or tourists. tired dancers, the Hooters sign has lost its H.
The sign, in that incomparable orange cartoon font, now simply reads “ooters”.
Like so much in Patong Beach, the sordid epicenter of sybaritic Thailand, Hooters is “temporarily closed.” Other establishments around the beach on the island of Phuket are more firmly closed, their metal gates and padlocks rusting or their contents torn off, to the fixtures, leaving only the carcasses of a tourist industry ravaged by the coronavirus epidemic.
The sun, which typically draws 15 million people to Phuket each year, remains ruthless when it slows down. The rays whitewash “For Rent” signs on secluded villas and burn greens on unmaintained golf courses. They lay bare the emptiness of the streets of Patong where tuk-tuk drivers once prowled, doubling as touts for snorkeling tours or peep shows or Thai massages.
Just a few weeks ago, Phuket seemed poised for a comeback. After a year of virtual absence of foreign tourists in Thailand, the national government decided that Phuket would start welcoming visitors vaccinated in July, without forcing them to go into quarantine. The project was called Phuket Sandbox.
But Thailand is now gripped by its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic, spread in part by well-heeled Thais who partied in Phuket and Bangkok without social distancing. The confirmed daily caseload – albeit low by global standards – rose from April 26 to 1 to more than 2,000 three weeks later, in a country that had around 4,000 cases in total in early December.
For months, Thailand’s strict quarantines, lockdowns, border vigilance and rigorous use of masks kept the virus at bay, although the economy suffered. But even as the past two weeks have brought a repeated daily workload, the Thai government is responding slowly.
In early April, as cases began to mount, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha responded with a verbal shrug.
“Whatever happens, happens,” he said.
Desperate to resuscitate its tourism sector, Phuket, which closed its airport during a Covid peak last year, continued to allow passengers this spring to take domestic flights, even as cases reached record levels. It was not until Thursday that local authorities began to require testing for Covid-19 for those arriving on the island.
“If you ask me how optimistic I am, I can’t say it,” said Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, director of the tourism authority office in Phuket. “The situation is changing all the time.”
-
On April 18, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism admitted that a July 1 opening for Phuket seemed unlikely given that the plan depended on the removal of Covid from Thailand.
To prepare for the Phuket Sandbox, the Thai government piped much of its limited number of vaccines to the island, hoping to gain collective immunity by the summer. By mid-April, more than 20% of people in Phuket had been vaccinated. Nationwide, only about 1 percent of the population received the necessary doses.
“I am very relieved,” said Suttirak Chaisawat, a grocery store worker who received his Sinovac vaccine this month at a refitted station for mass vaccinations. “We all need hope for Phuket.”
While the vaccinations may have given Suttirak some optimism, the current picture remains bleak.
Normally at this time of year, the golden sands of Patong Beach were teeming with foreign vacationers.
But the beach is now almost deserted, save for a handful of residents lining up for Covid tests at a mobile medical unit. At the top of the road, a monitor lizard, a creature more crocodile than newt, crossed the tarmac, with little traffic to hinder its crossing.
Phuket’s half-built condominium complexes are being reclaimed by nature, always a battle in the tropics but a lost cause when developers’ money dries up. The billboards for “Exclusive Dream Holiday Home” are stained with mold and monsoon mud.
The Thai New Year period this month was meant to be a dress rehearsal for the revival of Phuket. Rather than foreign backpackers or business conference attendees, hotels have attempted to attract high-end Thai tourists who, had it not been for the pandemic, could have scampered abroad to ski in Hokkaido, Japan, or shopping in Paris.
But instead of preparing the island for its return as a global tourist paradise, the Thai New Year may have destroyed the island’s chances of reopening in July.
At festivals in Patong and other beaches this month, thousands of well-off Thais partied, fewer masks in evidence than bikini tops. For some in Thai high society, Covid was seen as something that could infect vegetable vendors or shrimp peelers, not the jet set.
But then those beach revelers started testing positive, with the virus spreading from luxury nightclubs from Bangkok to Phuket.
The resurgence of the virus after so many months of economic hardship is overwhelming for the majority of Phuket residents, who depend on foreign tourists for their livelihood.
As a 3-year-old elephant munched on sugar cane nearby, Jaturaphit Jandarot slowly rocked in his hammock. There wasn’t much else to do.
Before the pandemic, he and other elephant herders in suburban Patong used to drive more than 100 tourists a day, mostly from China, on 30-minute rides. Now there are no more visitors.
“I was very excited to hear that they were going to open Phuket to foreign tourists,” Jaturaphit said. “Thais do not ride an elephant.”
Regardless of the state of international travel, elephants still need to be fed. Each month, a dozen animals consume at least $ 2,000 worth of sugar cane, pineapples and bananas. The 3-year-old, barely more than an elephant-age toddler, eats as much as adults.
After the decline of Phuket’s tin and rubber industries, tourism grew from a few bungalows on Patong Beach in the 1970s to a global phenomenon, attracting golfers, clubbers, boaters, sex tourists and birds. Scandinavian snows.
Much of Phuket’s upscale accommodation is clustered near the resort town of Bang Tao, a placid Muslim majority community where signs for upscale wine bars mix with Arabic signs for Islamic schools.
Phuket’s largest mosque can be found in Bang Tao, and this year, the first day of Ramadan coincided with the start of Thai New Year festivities, which bodes well after a year of economic hardship. The night before the start of the fast, the faithful went to the mosque. The women chopped up shrimp, banana blossoms and armfuls of herbs for the feast to come.
But at the last minute, authorities in Phuket canceled mass prayers for fear of the spread of the virus. Iftar, the breaking of the fast, takes place in homes, not in the mosque.
As local authorities traced Covid-19 cases on the island to high-end beach parties, residents of Bang Tao have grown frustrated.
“We want to welcome people to Phuket, of course, but when they don’t protect themselves and bring Covid here, I’m a little angry,” said Huda Panan, a schoolteacher who lives behind the mosque.
Ms. Huda’s husband is a taxi driver, but he has not worked for over a year. Most of the mosque’s community depended on tourism, working as janitors, cleaners, landscapers, and water sports guides. Now some locals are selling dried fish and scavenging the hills for a fruit used to add frowning to a local curry – anything they can do to survive.
Occasionally, Buddhist temples, churches and mosques in Phuket distribute meals to the hungry. The lines are long. Food is running out.
“We can wait a little longer for Phuket to improve,” Ms. Huda said in the heat of the day as the daily fast grew long. “But not much more.”
Muktita Suhartono contributed reporting from Bangkok.
