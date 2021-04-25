Phuket was ready for the return of tourism. A Covid surge has dashed those hopes.

PHUKET, Thailand – On the corner of the teeth whitening clinic and tattoo parlor with offerings in Russian, Hebrew and Chinese, near the open-air restaurant with indifferent fried rice meant to feed sunburned tourists or tourists. tired dancers, the Hooters sign has lost its H.

The sign, in that incomparable orange cartoon font, now simply reads “ooters”.

Like so much in Patong Beach, the sordid epicenter of sybaritic Thailand, Hooters is “temporarily closed.” Other establishments around the beach on the island of Phuket are more firmly closed, their metal gates and padlocks rusting or their contents torn off, to the fixtures, leaving only the carcasses of a tourist industry ravaged by the coronavirus epidemic.

The sun, which typically draws 15 million people to Phuket each year, remains ruthless when it slows down. The rays whitewash “For Rent” signs on secluded villas and burn greens on unmaintained golf courses. They lay bare the emptiness of the streets of Patong where tuk-tuk drivers once prowled, doubling as touts for snorkeling tours or peep shows or Thai massages.