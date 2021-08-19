Photos: Tensions in earthquake-hit Haiti rise as more than 2,000 people die

Further earthquakes rocked buildings in the southern Haitian town of Les Cayes, days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake killed nearly 2,200 people across the Caribbean country and injured people. thousands more.

Tensions increased over the slow pace of aid to victims of the powerful weekend earthquake, exacerbated by a severe tropical depression that followed.

At the small airport in Les Cayes, crowds of people gathered outside the fence on Wednesday when an aid flight arrived and crews began loading boxes into waiting trucks.

A small Haitian police squad, dressed in military-style uniforms and stationed at the airport to guard aid cargoes, fired two warning shots to disperse the crowd.

Angry crowds have also gathered outside the city’s collapsed buildings, demanding tarps to create temporary shelters after Tropical Storm Grace brought heavy rains earlier this week.

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency on Wednesday evening raised the death toll from the earthquake to 2,189, down from 1,941 previously, and said 12,268 people were injured. Dozens of people are still missing.

The earthquake destroyed more than 7,000 homes and damaged more than 12,000 others, leaving around 30,000 families homeless, according to official estimates.

Schools, offices and churches were also demolished or badly damaged. The southwestern region of the Caribbean nation has been the hardest hit.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Wednesday his administration will do its utmost not to “repeat the story of mismanagement and aid coordination”, a reference to the chaos that followed the country’s devastating earthquake in 2010 when the government was accused of not getting all the money. collected by donors to people in need.