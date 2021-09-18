Photos show North Korea expanding uranium enrichment plant

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Recent satellite images show that North Korea is expanding a uranium enrichment plant at its main nuclear complex in Yongbyon, a sign that it intends to increase production of bomb materials, according to experts.

The assessment comes after North Korea recently increased tensions by conducting its first missile tests in six months as part of a long-dormant nuclear disarmament diplomacy with the United States.

“The expansion of the enrichment plant likely indicates that North Korea plans to increase its production of military-grade uranium at the Yongbyon site by up to 25 percent,” said Jeffrey Lewis and two others. experts from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey. a report.

The report says satellite images taken by Maxar show construction in an area adjacent to the Yongbyon uranium enrichment plant.

He said a satellite image taken on September 1 shows North Korea chopped down trees and prepared the ground for construction, and a construction excavator can also be seen. The report says a second image taken on September 14 showed a wall erected to enclose the area, work on a foundation, and panels removed from the side of the enrichment building to provide access to the newly closed area.

“The new area measures approximately 1,000 square meters, enough space to house an additional 1,000 centrifuges,” the report said. “Adding 1,000 new centrifuges would increase the plant’s capacity to produce highly enriched uranium by 25%.

Nuclear weapons can be built using either highly enriched uranium or plutonium, and North Korea has facilities to produce both at Yongbyon. Earlier satellite photos of Yongbyon last month showed signs that North Korea was resuming operation of other facilities to produce military-grade plutonium.

North Korea calls the Yongbyon complex “the heart” of its nuclear program. At a summit with then-President Donald Trump in early 2019, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered to dismantle the entire complex if he received major sanctions relief. But the Americans rejected Kim’s proposal because they saw it as a stage of limited denuclearization.

US and South Korean experts believe North Korea is secretly operating several other uranium enrichment plants. In 2018, a senior South Korean official told parliament that North Korea had also manufactured up to 60 nuclear weapons.

Over the past week, North Korea launched ballistic and cruise missiles out to sea in tests seen as an effort to diversify its missile forces and bolster its attack capability against South Korea and Japan. , where a total of 80,000 US troops are based. Experts say both types of missiles could be armed with nuclear warheads.

Kim has threatened to bolster its nuclear arsenal and acquire more sophisticated weapons unless Washington renounces its hostility against his country apparently referring to US-led sanctions and its regular military exercises with Seoul. But he still maintains his self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile testing directly targeting the Americas, suggesting he wishes to preserve the chances of future diplomacy with Washington.