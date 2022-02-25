World

Photos Show How People Around The World Are Responding To Russia Invading Ukraine

People around the world are rallying in support of Ukraine after Russia began its deadly invasion of the country early Thursday morning. Russia’s full-scale military assault on the nation has put millions of lives at risk, with Ukrainians being forced to flee to safety and seek refuge in underground subway stations. Despite tougher sanctions imposed by the international community and widespread condemnation, Russian troops entered Ukraine’s capital of Kiev on Friday. Anti-war demonstrations are taking place in several countries, including the US, Turkey, France, and Japan, with people carrying Ukrainian flags and signs of support and solidarity to express their outrage over the Russian invasion.


