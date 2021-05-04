Photos: ‘horrific’ weeks ahead as India’s COVID disaster worsens

COVID-19 infections and deaths are increasing at an alarming rate in India with no end in sight to the crisis and a high level expert warning that the coming weeks in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people will be ‘horrific “.

India’s official tally of coronavirus cases has passed 20 million, almost doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially surpassed 220,000. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported 357,229 new cases in the past three months. 24 hours and 3,449 deaths from COVID-19.

The country has witnessed scenes of people dying in front of overwhelmed hospitals and funeral pyres lighting up the night sky.

India’s top health official Rajesh Bhushan declined to speculate last month as to why authorities were not better prepared. But the cost is clear: People are dying because of lack of bottled oxygen and hospital beds, or because they couldn’t pass the COVID-19 test.

Dr Ashish Jha, Dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University in the United States, expressed concern that Indian policymakers he has been in contact with believe things will get better. in the next few days.

“I… tried to tell them, ‘If all goes well, things will be horrible for the next few weeks. And it might take a lot longer, ”he said.

Jha said the focus should be on “classic” public health measures: area-specific closures, more testing, universal mask wear and avoidance of large gatherings.

“This is what is going to break the back of this wave,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come under fire for his handling of the pandemic as India’s underfunded health system struggles to cope with the outbreak as hospitals run out of oxygen and beds.

The Delhi High Court has said it will start punishing government officials if oxygen supplies allocated to hospitals are not delivered. “Enough is enough,” he said.

Experts also fear that the prices charged for COVID-19 vaccines will make it harder for the poor to get vaccinated. On Monday, opposition parties urged the government to make vaccinations free for all Indians.

India immunizes about 2.1 million people per day, or about 0.15 percent of its population.

“It’s not going to end very soon,” said Dr Ravi Gupta, a virus expert at the University of Cambridge in England. “And really… the soul of the country is in danger in some way.”