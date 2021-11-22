Photos: Five dead after vehicle passed through Wisconsin parade

Five people were killed and more than 40 injured after a car raced through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday, knocking down dozens of people, including youth waving pom poms and a group of ” Dancing Grannies “.

“At the moment, we can confirm that five people have died and more than 40 are injured,” the Waukesha Police Department said on its Facebook page. “However, these numbers may change as we collect more information.”

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson earlier told reporters that a person of interest was in custody and a vehicle was found after the incident in the town about 20 miles (20 miles) west of Milwaukee.

It was not known whether the incident had occurred on purpose, but there was no longer a danger and a previous shelter-in-place order in the town of about 72,000 residents had been lifted, Thompson said.

Thompson said an officer shot at the vehicle in an attempt to stop the carnage. Another video on social media appeared to show police shooting the vehicle as it crashed through barriers on the street. Police did not believe shots were fired from the vehicle, Thompson added, contrary to previous reports.

President Joe Biden was briefed by aides of the events, a White House official said.

“The White House is closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha and our hearts go out to all who have been affected by this terrible incident. We have contacted national and local authorities to offer any support and assistance if needed. “