Photography in Somalia: ‘I want it to be normal for women to take pictures’

Somalia often conjures up images of violence and destruction, but a photography exhibition in the capital, Mogadishu, aims not only to challenge that perception, but also to reshuffle who defines those images in the first place, as reported by Mary Harper of the BBC.

Hanging on a large white wall inside a hotel is a series of calm and intimate portraits of two Somali female photographers.

“It is important that women reclaim public space,” says one of the artists, Fardowsa Hussein.

She says when she films in the street, men often yell at her, telling her that she should be inside rather than embarrassing themselves in public.

“I want it to become completely normal for a woman like me to go out and film and take pictures, without fear of harassment or worse.”

Through my sister’s eyes

The exhibition, titled Still Life, is an brainchild of Sagal Ali, the director of the Somali Arts Foundation (Saf), which she launched in September 2020.

She says photography in Somalia is considered a man’s job “especially when it comes to street photography. Women are not expected to be outdoors documenting everyday life, in a place where most people are still busy just surviving. “

“Creativity and culture have been decimated by more than 30 years of conflict in Somalia,” she said. “Saf’s goal is to bring it back to life, to give people space to breathe.”

She also wants to change the way people are viewed and, in this exhibition, she hopes to challenge the idea that women cannot make highly technical works of art.

“I was drawn to the feminine gaze and the emotions that the photos evoked in me. I don’t think these photos could have been taken by men, ”says Ali.

Nomadic

“I took this photo near the southwestern town of Hudur,” says Hussein.

“Raising camels is the most beautiful thing you can see. Young boys are responsible for taking them to the bush for grazing. Two boys have to take care of 50 camels and have sometimes gone six to seven days without water.

“Somalis say it is the most difficult job that one can do, but also the most rewarding because camels are so precious in our culture.”

Girls and doll

“I was in a auto-rickshaw in Mogadishu when I saw these two girls,” says one of the photographers, Hana Mire.

“It was totally impulsive. I jumped out of the vehicle and they had no idea I was taking their picture. Then I showed them the picture they liked.”

A young woman enjoys a swim at Lido beach, Mogadishu

This photo of a woman in the sea is Hussein’s favorite image.

“There was a beautiful stillness in her, despite the commotion that surrounded her,” she explains.

Hussein says the fact that she too was wearing a hijab put the woman at ease, giving her the opportunity to capture this intimate moment.

She also captured two women sharing a moment at the water’s edge playfully splashing their feet and hands.

Awais

“Awais loved this photo,” says Mire.

“He has such a kind soul. He told me it was the first photo he ever had of himself. He faces all kinds of discrimination.”

Mire believes it is important to show how diverse Somalia is.

“Too often people think that Somalis are one tribe, that they all speak the same language. But that is not true.”

Woman in orange jilbab

This image was taken inside one of the oldest mosques in Hamar Weyne, one of the oldest neighborhoods in the capital, during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

“A woman stood up while others knelt and prayed, a fan was blowing her orange dresses to look like a sail of a ship,” Mire says.

Side portrait

Mire also took this photo in Hamar Weyne, among its narrow, winding streets and Arabian-style architecture.

“It’s one of my favorite places to take photos in Mogadishu,” she says.

“I saw this man walking and I loved what he was wearing. I asked him if I could take his picture and he said he would be happy if I did.”

Shangani

This is Mire’s favorite photo.

“I was in the old Shangani neighborhood. Even though I could see the trauma of the war in the buildings, it reminded me of my parents and their happy memories of this once beautiful and elegant city.”

She explains how she was silent, reflecting on her parents’ experiences, when she saw a boy looking out to sea.

“I thought it was me. He represented the child in me.”

Back of girl’s head

Photographers believe that for too long, Westerners have dominated the narrative about Somalia, portraying it as the world’s most dangerous country, torn apart by war, disease and famine.

They say they want to take control of Somalia’s history, present a more complete and fairer picture of life in the country.