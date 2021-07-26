Photographer reflects on her 45-year career and what has changed

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

World heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali has his headgear adjusted by trainer Chris Dundee in Miami Beach on December 21, 1977.

When Kathy willens A university graduate, she mostly resigned herself to becoming a starving artist. Instead, she became a photographer and worked for the Associated Press for almost 45 years, winning numerous awards for her news coverage, news stories, sports, fashion and celebrities. When Willens started out, there were very few female photojournalists working alongside him, and the whole industry was analog – photographers developing their own film and writing their captions on typewriters. By the end of Willens’ career, 95,000 of his images were on the AP Images website. We caught up with Willens two weeks after his retirement (“I didn’t have time to relax!” She said) to talk about sports photography, long lenses and what it was like. to cover sports, presidents and the Mariel boat lift. .

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

Avant-garde artist Andy Warhol takes a photo of a courtyard inside the Amsterdam Palace Hotel in Miami on September 6, 1980.

How did you come to photography? My career started in 1974. I worked for a little pink tabloid called Spinal Column – it was literally pink. It was a disposable paper that people used to cover the bottom of their birdcages. It was in the suburbs, beyond the suburbs, outside of Detroit, where I grew up. Photography seemed to be the most viable career choice. At my first job, I thought I was going to earn $ 50 per photo; it ended up being $ 5. I got a tip that the Miami News was looking for a lab tech. I ended up getting this job [later] in 1974. I worked there for six months when a staff member left and I became a full time photographer. Miami was very different from where I grew up. I ended up photographing things like tent revivals and footage of a murder scene on I-95, probably stupidly contaminating evidence, but no police were there yet. But these images made headlines or were highlighted. In late 1976, the local Associated Press photo editor approached me with an offer to replace a retired staff member, and I worked for them for almost 45 years.

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

Reverend Gérard Jean-Juste and Haitian defense lawyer Ira Kurzban at a press conference on the eviction in Miami, 1981.

What were the big stories of the day? One that spoke to me was stories about Haitian and Cuban immigrants, stories that were huge and continuous. It all happened in 1980, it was a crazy year. There was no other year like this except now. It has been an equally transformational year for me and for everyone in Miami. There was the McDuffie riots of 1980, then the Cubans Mariel boat lift. [The McDuffie riots] were the consequences of the acquittal of four white policemen in the death of a black man. That first night, many people died in the violence and chaos. I couldn’t leave the office to take a picture, the phone rang all night and I picked up. I reached out to J. Scott Applewhite, then a freelance writer, who went out to photograph for AP. And the stories of Haitian immigration and migration. These were really close to me. I became close to a Haitian activist priest named Reverend Gérard Jean-Juste, and it gave me great access to tell these refugee stories. These photos are very close to me, but some of them have never been shown. Before I left, I let the Associated Press scan them so they could be kept in the archives. Hurricane Andrew was also a huge story in Miami. Latin America has always been a great story. Nicaragua, the Iran-Contra scandal and Oliver North. I also went to El Salvador. When I was transferred to [AP’s] New York office in 1993, I went to Somalia, it was total chaos when I was there. It was the same year as the Black hawk down incident. The PA journalist who visited Somalia, Tina Susman, was kidnapped, and three weeks after I left Somalia, the photographer who replaced me was killed. When I returned, I assessed what I wanted to do. I felt it was so close to being me. And I chose to stay closer to home, which included shooting more news and sports.

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

In this May 19, 1980 photo, people walk past ruins in Miami’s Culmer neighborhood after riots over the acquittal of four police officers accused of beating to death in 1979 Arthur McDuffie, a black motorcyclist.

I imagine the gender dynamics in the 1970s were different. It was very different. I was so young and surrounded by middle aged men, older than middle aged. There were two female photographers in Florida, Marie Lou Foy at the Miami Herald and Pamela Smith at the Sun Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale. The expectations placed on me were just a lot. If nothing happened, I was to go out and photograph women on Miami beach. I found a woman wearing the skinniest bikini I could find, and took her picture, printed it, blew it up, and put it on our wall. office and told everyone this was the LAST woman I would take a picture of in a bikini. It was women’s liberation, and I thought it was unacceptable to ask me to do that. When I covered sports, I was almost always the only woman on the court. There were no models for me, but in general I admired the war photographer Susan meiselas, although she was probably younger than me. I have also studied portraits and photojournalism of Annie leibovitz and street photography by Helene levitt.

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

John Wall of Team East, Washington Wizards, dunk the ball during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game on February 15, 2015, in New York City.

What about the sport that made you stick to it, and what was it like covering up Muhammad Ali? I covered Ali at 5th Street Gymnasium In Miami. It is similar to Gleason’s Gym At New York. I [had] never covered any of his matches because they were all over the world and I was low on the totem pole. He was at the end of his career when I met him. The PA always sent people with more seniority – men, I might add. It was fun to be a part of this culture. My boyfriend at the time was a great sports journalist so I got advice on all kinds of things. For me, sport has the capacity to capture these moments of extreme emotion. Joy is right there in front of you all the time. It’s so ubiquitous and compacted in a short period of time. He also made some great pictures. I always had to learn on the go. My second boss at AP Miami, Phillip K. Sandlin, was extremely good at capturing those moments. It had a long lens, the longest lens, like a 500mm-600mm equivalent. I would process his movie and watch it go up, and try to emulate that. He accused me of taking too many pictures. It would spin a roll of 36 and have maybe four or five great images on it. I would have to shoot six or seven times as many rolls to get a good image. What do you think of the industry now that you are leaving it? I feel like the profession is in very good hands at the moment. We are in this period of reassessment where women, including women of color and diverse photographers in general, are explored and included. It’s good. The profession is changing, and there may not be as much pay. I don’t know if it’s easier or harder to promote yourself on apps and social media. But there are so many more opportunities for women than there were when I was going up, and people are taking advantage of it. I think this is a really good sign.

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

Serena Williams celebrates at the US Open tennis tournament in New York City on September 10, 1999.

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

New York Yankees outfielder Jimmy Wynn (center) receives a boost from fellow outfielder Reggie Jackson (left) and Paul Blair at the Yankees spring training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. On March 1, 1977.

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

The ocean tug Dr Daniels heads to Key West Naval Pier with 700-900 people on board on May 6, 1980. It was the largest ship carrying the most refugees from Cuba since the Cuban Elevator began two weeks earlier.

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

In this October 15, 1977 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip greet people in Nassau’s Clifford Park after arriving in Nassau, Bahamas.

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton bends down to help 9-year-old Dan Quan spell out his mission “I Have a Dream” at New York City PS 154 in Harlem on January 26, 1998.

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

Jay-Z (left) chats with Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James on December 8, 2014, in New York City.

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

Haitians, led by Reverend Jesse Jackson, demonstrate in Miami on April 19, 1980.

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

A mourner at the funeral for Haitian drowning victims, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 1982.

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

Hassan Riyole, 10, recites prayers from the Quran with his father, Osman, in their straw hut in Dheeray, Somalia, on May 25, 1993.

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

Haitians demonstrate in Miami on April 19, 1980.

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

President Bill Clinton greets Pope John Paul II upon their arrival at Newark International Airport in New Jersey on October 4, 1995.

Kathy Willens / AP Photo

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (left) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) on February 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz.