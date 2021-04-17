Philip’s funeral, a nod to a life of service, is reduced to a time of pandemic.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II died last week at age 99, will be buried on Saturday after a funeral service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Its dispatch will be highly unusual – partly because the coronavirus restrictions meant the ceremony had to be reduced, but also because it comes just after a very public broadcast of a family breakup.
Britain’s pandemic rules have meant funerals will be reduced, with adjustments that include a limit of 30 guests at church service. The Queen and some of the family will all wear masks and be seated six feet apart.
The low-key service will reflect not only the reality of living in a pandemic, but also Philip’s wishes for the ceremony, Buckingham Palace said in a statement this week. The prince was deeply involved in the organization of the event, which took years in planning.
Before the ceremony – which will be broadcast live from nytimes.com and in this briefing from around 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. London time – Philip’s casket will be moved on Saturday afternoon from a private chapel in Windsor Castle to the castle’s inner room, where prayers will be said.
The ceremony will be rich in symbolism and will give a nod to Philip’s life in the service of the royal family and the nation. The Grenadier Guards, a centuries-old regiment in the British Army, which the Duke of Edinburgh served as colonel for more than four decades, will place his coffin on a hearse the prince helped design. The vehicle, a modified Land Rover Defender, will then lead a small procession to St George’s Chapel, also on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The hearse design process began 18 years ago and modifications were still in progress until 2019. The open-top rear section was custom made to Philip’s specifications, and the original vehicle was repainted in “dark bronze green”, typical of the military. use, at his request.
Philip served in the Royal Navy, assisting in combat during World War II, and his naval cap and sword will be placed on his casket before the funeral service. The coffin will be draped in his personal flag, which pays homage to his Greek heritage and his British titles. A variety of other military groups will be represented in the procession, and a team of Royal Marines will transport the coffin to St. George’s Chapel.
Members of the royal family – including Philip’s four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward, and some of his grandchildren, including William and Harry – will walk behind the coffin as he is led to the chapel. Those holding honorary military titles are expected to wear costumes displaying their medals rather than uniforms, apparently out of deference to Prince Harry, who was forced to relinquish his military titles when he stepped down. of his royal duties.
The queen will arrive at the chapel by car. Prior to the start of the service, there will be a national minute of silence at 3:00 p.m. local time.
There was a lot of speculation about how the family dynamic would play out, as the funeral will be the first time Prince Harry has returned to Britain since resign as a royal senior. The service also comes weeks after he and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave Oprah Winfrey an explosive interview in which they laid bare their issues with the royal family.
The funeral service will last less than an hour and Prince Charles is expected to deliver the eulogy. A choir of four will sing the music chosen by Prince Philip. They will be located some distance from seated guests, in line with public health guidelines, Buckingham Palace said.
His body will then be buried in the royal vault of St George’s Chapel. British flags which have half flown in royal residences since his death will remain so until Sunday.
Source link