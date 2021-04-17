Philip’s funeral, a nod to a life of service, is reduced to a time of pandemic.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II died last week at age 99, will be buried on Saturday after a funeral service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Its dispatch will be highly unusual – partly because the coronavirus restrictions meant the ceremony had to be reduced, but also because it comes just after a very public broadcast of a family breakup.

Britain’s pandemic rules have meant funerals will be reduced, with adjustments that include a limit of 30 guests at church service. The Queen and some of the family will all wear masks and be seated six feet apart.

The low-key service will reflect not only the reality of living in a pandemic, but also Philip’s wishes for the ceremony, Buckingham Palace said in a statement this week. The prince was deeply involved in the organization of the event, which took years in planning.

Before the ceremony – which will be broadcast live from nytimes.com and in this briefing from around 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. London time – Philip’s casket will be moved on Saturday afternoon from a private chapel in Windsor Castle to the castle’s inner room, where prayers will be said.