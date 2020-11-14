Philippines scrambles to save thousands from typhoon flooding

The Philippine coastguard and disaster agencies rushed on Saturday to rescue thousands of people in a northern province flooded by Typhoon Vamco, which killed at least 42 after sweeping the country Wednesday night.

Dozens of towns in the Cagayan region northeast of the capital, Manila, remain submerged, affecting thousands of families, some of whom have fled to rooftops to escape two-story flooding, officials said.

The Coast Guard sent teams of rescue personnel, vehicles and inflatable boats to Tuguegarao early Saturday, and will provide more assistance from neighboring provinces, Coast Guard Commander George Ursabia said.

Richard Gordon, president of the Philippine Red Cross, said the organization had also deployed relief teams to the area, while volunteers on the ground in Cagayan provided hot meals and assistance to those forced to leave their homes. houses by flooding.

The accumulated effect of successive storms – Vamco was the Philippines’ 21st typhoon this year – along with water from a dam and higher plains have increased flooding in Cagayan province, the water management agency said. disasters. The nearby Magat Dam on Friday released the equivalent of two Olympic-size swimming pools per second, according to government data.

Meanwhile, volunteers and staff from our Cagayan chapter have already started distributing hot meals to the evacuees. pic.twitter.com/h6wr9AyDgs – Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) November 14, 2020

The Cagayan Valley is an area of ​​1.2 million people and is largely agricultural. Nearly 14,000 people have already moved to evacuation centers due to the floods, the disaster agency said.

“We think it would take more than a week for the flooding to subside” if there is no more rain, Tuguegarao city mayor Jefferson Soriano told DZMM radio station. The city, which has 163,000 inhabitants, was cut off because the roads were flooded, he said.

Residents took to social media, posting photos and addresses with calls for rescue. The #CagayanNeedsHelp hashtag was the top trending topic on Twitter with 2.03 million tweets.

“We are already on the third day on our roof. We need relief items and clothing because we have spared nothing, ”Ramilo Lagundi, a resident of Tuguegarao town, told DZBB radio station. Lagundi said he was staying with hundreds of other neighbors on the rooftops.

Philippine Coast Guard conducts aerial inspection of flooded areas in Cagayan Valley following Typhoon Vamco [Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters] Residents affected by Typhoon Vamco gather during a distribution of face masks and relief supplies at an evacuation center in Rodriguez, east of Manila. Health officials fear overcrowding could cause spikes in COVID-19 cases [Lisa Marie David/Reuters]

Vamco made landfall in the Philippines as communities continued to try to clean up Typhoon Goni, the world’s most powerful storm this year.

Authorities have also warned that evacuation centers could help speed up the spread of the coronavirus. There is a “very strong possibility” that local cases of COVID-19 will increase due to overcrowding, the health ministry warned on Saturday.

The typhoon is now approaching Vietnam where millions of people in the country’s central provinces are bracing for further flooding and landslides.

Vamco is the 13th major storm to hit the country this year.

“There has been no respite for the more than eight million people living in central Vietnam,” Vietnamese Red Cross President Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu said. “Every time they start to rebuild their lives and their livelihoods, they are hit by a new storm. It is heartbreaking even for the most resilient communities.

“Our greatest concerns are for the elderly and the poor, as well as for families whose homes have been destroyed or damaged and who are now facing this latest storm as they live in temporary shelters or crowd together with loved ones. . “

More than 400,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed by storms that have hit central provinces in the past six weeks, according to the Red Cross. Roads and bridges were washed away, power supplies cut and crops destroyed, leaving at least 150,000 people in immediate danger of food shortages, he said in a statement.