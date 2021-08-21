Philippines eases lockdown amid record COVID-19 infections

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte eased COVID-19 restrictions in the capital region from Saturday in an attempt to boost economic activity, even as the country reported another record number of cases triggering apprehensions among its health workers overwhelmed.

The health department on Friday confirmed a total of 17,231 new cases, the highest daily number of infections since the pandemic began last year, with 317 new deaths, also the highest daily death toll in four months.

Deaths reached over 1.8% of total cases, bringing the August average to 1.5%, from 1.9% in July.

With more than 1.8 million cases and 31,198 deaths, the Philippines has one of the highest coronavirus rates in Asia.

The health ministry urged more people to identify infections earlier and get vaccinated to boost protection.

“Early consultation and testing would help reduce infections in homes, communities and workplaces,” he said in a statement.

More than 26% of the samples taken tested positive, the highest positivity rate in the country to date, while active cases reached 123,251, a four-month record.

Hospitals are filling up

Hospitals were filling up, with 73% of the country’s intensive care capacity already in use and 61% of isolation beds occupied, according to government data.

Duterte previously approved easing coronavirus restrictions in Metro Manila – a metropolis of 16 cities and home to more than 13 million people – to allow more businesses to resume operations.

The Philippines, which is experiencing one of Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks and longest lockdown, is trying to boost activity in an economy that has contracted a record 9.5% year-on-year last.

“We had fewer passengers, we were only allowed 50% of the capacity, we had a lot of trouble in our trips because what we were earning was just enough for our daily meals,” said Reynaldo Escanilla, who drives a jeepney truck.

BREAKDOWN of 17,231 cases (DOH data): NCR = 4,658 (highest since April 18) R4A = 3,707 (highest ever)

R3 = 2,123 (highest ever)

R7 = 1311 (2nd highest on record)

R2 = 832 (3rd highest on record)

R10 = 831 (4th highest on record)

R1 = 641 (5th highest on record) A battle on several fronts 📢 https://t.co/1hYVC85o0J – Edson C. Guido (@EdsonCGuido) August 20, 2021

After the Chinese city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 was first detected, the Philippines was one of the first places in the world to be confined last year, after the country reported its first death by COVID-19 around the world.

Manila Barber Joel Carino can’t wait to get back to normal life.

“Since the start of confinement, we have been hungry. I am not in favor of it because many Filipinos are in difficulty. There are no jobs since most establishments are closed, ”he said.

But with a long way to go with vaccinations and daily infection records, the number of active cases and the positivity rate, the virus problems are far from over in the Philippines, affecting the poorest the most.

“Many are feeling the weight, especially in businesses similar to ours. We have no sales, there is no one, ”said restaurant manager Ely Cundangan.

“There are some who buy but very few. How are we supposed to live?

Meanwhile, medical professionals and experts have raised concerns about the premature lifting of COVID-19 restrictions amid the soaring Delta variant.

“We could suffer the consequences of this bad decision, because the fundamental principle for slowing down the virus is basically a stricter quarantine,” said Dr Tony Leachon, former health adviser to Duterte, quoted in an interview.

“It’s worrying to lighten [restrictions] because we could lose lives and overwhelm the health care system. I’m afraid of it because the virus is highly transmissible, ”he told a local television station.