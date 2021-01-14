World
Philippines Duterte says presidency doesn’t have a job for a woman – Times of India
MANILA: Filipino leader Rodrigo Duterte Thursday said the presidency was not a job for one women due to their emotional differences with men, and rejected speculations that his daughter would succeed him next year.
“My daughter isn’t running. I told Inday not to run because I pity her knowing that she will have to go through what I’m going through,” Duterte said when launching a highway project, referring to his daughter Sara by her nickname.
“It’s not for women. You know, the emotional setup of a woman and a man is totally different. You will become a jerk here. So … that’s the sad story.”
the Philippines had two female presidents, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo from 2001 to 2010 and Corazon Aquino from 1986 to 1992.
Duterte, 75, is known for his comments that are often deemed offensive, sexist and misogynistic, but his office generally calls his comments harmless jokes. He remains extremely popular among female voters in the Philippines.
His daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio, 42, who succeeded her as mayor of Davao City, came out on top in a recent opinion poll that asked the public to choose a preferred candidate from a list of potential election candidates. from 2022.
Two other women, Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Grace Poe, were hypothetical suitors.
Presidents of the Philippines are only entitled to a six-year term. Arroyo was longer because she took over from an impeached former president.
Responding to Duterte’s remarks, Cristina Palabay of human rights group Karapatan said women are as capable as men in any job. “What matters most, especially when we talk about presidency and public service, is that the interests of the poor majority are respected,” she said.
Duterte-Carpio has cultivated an image of a reluctant successor to Davao City Hall, where she is hugely popular for showing the same harsh, unadorned character as her father, who ruled the city for two decades.
She is no stranger to presidential office, serving as first lady due to her father’s annulled marriage.
Duterte-Carpio told Reuters on Thursday that she had informed her father that she had no plans to show up and would not be a late entry like he was six years ago.
“I’m not shy and I don’t do ‘last minute’,” Duterte-Carpio said in a text message. “If the whole country doesn’t want to believe (this), then there’s nothing I can do about it. Not everyone wants to be president. I’m one of them.”
She added: “I thank them all for their confidence in what I can do but my refusal to run for president is not the end of the world.”
