Philippine police to wear body cameras after another fatal shooting

Hundreds of police in the Philippines will begin wearing body cameras during operations, its police chief said, heeding demands from human rights groups after thousands of killings and cover-up allegations.

The announcement came after public outrage over another fatal shooting on Monday of a woman by an off-duty officer, which has led to convictions of activists who say police brutality has become systematic under President Rodrigo Duterte and his bloody war on drugs.

The murder of Lilibeth Valdez, 52, was recorded on a cell phone and shared on social media, drawing widespread condemnation.

Police officer Hensie Zinampan was seen in the video pulling Valdez’s hair before shooting him in the neck. Administrative and criminal charges were brought against him.

The Human Rights Commission said it was investigating the murder.

“After a string of recent deaths and murders attributed to police officers, we urge PNP to translate internal clean-up pledges into a real reduction in cases of human rights violations on the ground. One death is one too many, ”the agency said after the murder.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the latest shooting “was a disturbing reminder” of a murder in December 2020 of a mother and her son by a police officer in the province of Tarlac.

“The case shows that police accountability is only possible if the crime is filmed,” said Carlos Conde, senior researcher at HRW Asia Division.

“These incidents underscore the need for police to wear body cameras with appropriate protocols during operations. While cameras alone do not stop police abuse, they do bring some transparency to police operations. “

“Staging crime scenes”

Valdez was buried in a ceremony Friday.

Philippine police have been accused of executing suspects, then staging crime scenes and fabricating reports, encouraged by what activists say is a culture of impunity under Duterte. Police and government deny these allegations.

Police chief Guillermo Eleazar said to tackle police abuse and dispel doubts about the legitimacy of the operations, more than 600 police officers would be using body cameras on Friday.

In a statement, Eleazar also said the cameras were a tribute “to police officers whose ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty has been marred by allegations of extrajudicial killings, accumulation of evidence and other unfair allegations. “.