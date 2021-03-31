Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works really well in teens

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine works very well in children 12 to 15 years old, pharmaceutical giant reported Wednesday.

In an advanced-stage trial studying more than 2,200 adolescents in the United States, not a single vaccinated person was infected with COVID-19, Pfizer said in a press release. The results suggest that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may be even more effective in 12 to 15 year olds than in adults.

Pfizer has yet to release the test data. The company plans to submit the results to the FDA in the coming weeks, said managing director Albert Bourla, “hoping to start vaccinating this age group before the next school year.”

If it gets emergency clearance, Pfizer’s vaccine will be the first in the United States to be given to children under the age of 16. Public health experts believe that vaccinating children will be crucial to achieving “herd immunity” – when so many people are immune to COVID-19 that the virus can no longer spread effectively. President Joe Biden called to vaccinate high school students by the fall in the United States and elementary school students in early 2022, if the results of trials like the one announced by Pfizer show that the vaccines are indeed safe and effective. among them.

Pfizer said the trial showed the vaccine to be safe in young people aged 12 to 15, with side effects “generally consistent with those seen in participants aged 16 to 25.”

Pfizer vaccine was first cleared for emergency use for people 16 years of age and older in December, and more than 75 million doses have been administered to Americans since then. A clinical test last fall it was 95% effective in reducing COVID-19 infections in adults; a recent study showed efficacy results similar to 90% in thereal world“since its authorization.

In the announcement, Pfizer also said it has started vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 as part of a related global trial and will start giving it to a group of children aged 2 to 5 next week. .