Pfizer says its booster offers strong protection against Omicron

“You have to start somewhere,” said Kathrin U. Jansen, senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, awaiting the results of more complex studies and “hard evidence that tells you this. which we need to know. “

Scientists say it could take a month or more to really understand the threat of the new variant. By then, they say, Israel, Britain or other countries with sophisticated health surveillance systems will have gathered more data on whether Omicron will overtake Delta and how vaccines will resist it.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s results seem to underscore the importance of boosters in fighting infections. Blood samples obtained from people who received a booster injection contained antibodies neutralizing Omicron at levels comparable to those fighting the original variant after two doses, according to the Pfizer statement.

While calling the results “very good news,” Dr Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine, noted that researchers only measured neutralizing antibody levels one month after a booster injection. . He is concerned, he said, that the wave of virus-blocking antibodies provided by a booster may be short-lived.

Update Dec. 8, 2021, 7:02 PM ET

The World Health Organization, which has long resisted large booster vaccine deployments amid severe vaccine shortages in poorer countries, said on Wednesday it was too early to conclude whether vaccines were being delivered. significantly less effective against Omicron or if the emergence of the variant required a booster injection for most people.

Dr Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, and Dr Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, said that while two doses can still prevent severe Omicron disease, the study shows that a third enhances protection. Dr Sahin said three doses “could still provide a sufficient level of protection against diseases of any severity” caused by the variant. Like other vaccine makers, both companies have benefited tremendously from global demand for their vaccines.

The companies suggested that Omicron would not significantly decrease the potency of T cells, which kill infected cells. The researchers identified parts of Omicron that could be recognized by T cells produced after vaccination. Most did not contain any mutations.