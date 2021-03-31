World
Pfizer claims its Covid-19 vaccine protects young adolescents – Times of India
Pfizer announced on Wednesday that its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and highly protective in children as young as 12 years old, a step towards starting vaccines in this age group before they return to school in the fall.
Most of the Covid-19 vaccines deployed around the world are intended for adults, who are at a higher risk of coronavirus. Pfizer’s vaccine is licensed for ages 16 and over. But vaccinating children of all ages will be key to ending the pandemic and helping schools, at least the upper classes, start looking a little more normal after months of disruption.
In a study of 2,260 American volunteers aged 12 to 15, preliminary data showed that there were no cases of Covid-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents, compared to 18 among those who received dummy injections. Pfizer reported.
This is a small study, which has yet to be published, so another important piece of evidence is how well the injections boosted children’s immune systems. The researchers reported high levels of anti-virus antibodies, slightly higher than those seen in studies of young adults.
The children had side effects similar to those of young adults, the company said. The main side effects are pain, fever, chills and fatigue, especially after the second dose. The study will continue to follow participants for two years for more information on long-term protection and safety.
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech plan in the coming weeks to request the US Food and Drug Administration and European regulators to allow emergency use of injections from the age of 12.
“We share the urgency to expand the use of our vaccine,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. He expressed “the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the next school year” in the United States.
Pfizer is not the only company seeking to lower the age limit for its vaccine. The results are also expected from an American study on Moderna’s vaccine in young people aged 12 to 17.
But in a sign that the results were promising, the FDA has already enabled the two companies to begin American studies with children aged 11 and under, up to the age of 6 months.
AstraZeneca began a study of its vaccine in children aged 6 to 17 in Britain last month. Johnson & Johnson are planning their own pediatric studies. And in China, Sinovac recently announced that it has submitted preliminary data to Chinese regulators showing that its vaccine is safe in children as young as 3 years old.
While most of the Covid-19 vaccines in use around the world were first tested on tens of thousands of adults, pediatric studies won’t need to be this large. Scientists have information about the safety of these studies and subsequent vaccinations in millions of additional adults.
A key question is dosage: Pfizer gave participants 12 years and older the same dose adults receive, while testing different doses in younger children.
It is not known how quickly the FDA would respond to Pfizer’s request to allow vaccination from the age of 12. Another question is when the country would have enough vaccines and people to put them in the arms of teenagers to allow children to start lining up.
Supplies are expected to increase steadily in the spring and summer, as states open up vaccinations to younger, healthier adults who so far have not had a turn.
Children make up about 13% of documented Covid-19 cases in the U.S. Although children are much less likely than adults to become seriously ill, at least 268 have died from Covid-19 in the United States alone and more 13,500 were hospitalized, according to a count from the American Academy of Pediatrics. That’s more than dying from the flu in an average year. In addition, a small number have developed severe inflammatory disease linked to the coronavirus.
Caleb Chung, who turns 13 later this week, agreed to volunteer after his father, a duke university pediatrician, presented the option. He does not know if he received the vaccine or a placebo.
“Usually I’m just home doing online classes and there’s not much I can do to combat the virus,” Caleb said in a recent interview. The study “was really a place where I could really help.”
His father, Dr Richard Chung, said he was proud of his son and all the other children who volunteered for needle sticks, blood tests and other tasks that a study involves. .
“We need the children to do these tests so that the children can be protected. Adults cannot do this for them, ”Chung said.
