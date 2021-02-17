World
Pfizer-BioNTech to get 200 million more Covid-19 snapshots in EU – Times of India
BERLIN: Pfizer and BioNTech said on Wednesday that they had finalized a deal to deliver the European Union with 200 million additional doses of their Covid-19 vaccine.
The US and German companies said in a statement that the doses are in addition to the 300 million doses of vaccine originally ordered. The EU Executive Commission has the option to request an additional 100 million doses.
They said the 200 million doses are expected to be delivered this year, including 75 million in the second quarter.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first of three vaccines so far to be approved for use in the EU, which is criticized for a slow start to its vaccination campaign compared to countries such as Israel, Great Britain and the United States. The other two vaccines approved by the EU come from Modern and AstraZeneca.
“We are working tirelessly to support the further roll-out of vaccination campaigns in Europe and around the world by increasing manufacturing capacity,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.
BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said his company will start production at its new factory in Marburg, Germany this month and has strengthened its manufacturing network with other partners.
“We continue to assess, together with governments, authorities and partners at all levels, how we might meet an even greater future supply need for our vaccines,” he said.
Wednesday’s statement did not give financial details of the deal.
The US and German companies said in a statement that the doses are in addition to the 300 million doses of vaccine originally ordered. The EU Executive Commission has the option to request an additional 100 million doses.
They said the 200 million doses are expected to be delivered this year, including 75 million in the second quarter.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first of three vaccines so far to be approved for use in the EU, which is criticized for a slow start to its vaccination campaign compared to countries such as Israel, Great Britain and the United States. The other two vaccines approved by the EU come from Modern and AstraZeneca.
“We are working tirelessly to support the further roll-out of vaccination campaigns in Europe and around the world by increasing manufacturing capacity,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.
BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said his company will start production at its new factory in Marburg, Germany this month and has strengthened its manufacturing network with other partners.
“We continue to assess, together with governments, authorities and partners at all levels, how we might meet an even greater future supply need for our vaccines,” he said.
Wednesday’s statement did not give financial details of the deal.
Source link