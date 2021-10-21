Pfizer-BioNTech Reports High Efficacy Of COVID Boosters In Study

The companies say data from Phase III trials shows the COVID-19 vaccine booster was 95.6% effective against the disease.

U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said data from a Phase III trial demonstrated high efficacy from a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus, including the Delta variant.

They said a trial involving 10,000 participants aged 16 or older showed 95.6% efficacy against the disease, during a period when the Delta strain was prevalent.

The study also found that the booster had a favorable safety profile.

Pfizer had said that the effectiveness of its two-shot vaccine worsened over time, citing a study that showed 84 percent effectiveness against a peak of 96 percent four months after a second dose. Some countries had already implemented plans to administer booster doses.

The drugmakers said the median time between the second dose and the booster or placebo in the study was around 11 months, adding that there were only five cases of COVID-19 in the group of booster, against 109 cases in the group that received the placebo shot.

“These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well protected against this disease,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

The median age of participants was 53, with 55.5% of participants between 16 and 55 and 23.3% at 65 or older.

The companies said they would submit the detailed results of the trial for publication to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory bodies as soon as possible.

U.S. and European regulators have already cleared a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc for patients with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection against two-dose regimens.