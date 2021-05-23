Pfizer, AstraZeneca effective against viral strain found in India

A new study shows that both vaccines are highly effective against strain B1617.2 – first identified in India – after the second dose.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines have been shown to be highly effective against the coronavirus variant that was first identified in India, according to a study by Public Health England (PHE).

The Pfizer vaccine was 88% effective and the AstraZeneca vaccine was 60% effective against strain B1617.2 after the second dose.

Both vaccines were more effective against the so-called ‘Kent’ strain – B.1.1.7, the dominant COVID-19 variant in Britain – with Pfizer being 93% effective while the AstraZeneca jab was 66% effective compared to the same period.

However, they were only 33% effective three weeks after the first dose.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the result “groundbreaking,” while PHE said he expects to see even higher levels of effectiveness against hospitalization and death.

“This new evidence is groundbreaking and proves how valuable our COVID-19 vaccination program is in protecting the people we love,” Hancock said.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) double strain B1617.2 is a “variant of global concern”.

High levels of protection

The study, which took place between April 5 and May 16, found that both vaccines were 33% effective against the symptomatic disease of strain B1617.2 three weeks after the first dose, compared to about 50% against B.1.1. 7 strain.

Some 12,675 genome-sequenced cases were included in the analysis, but only 1,054 were of the variant identified in India. The study included data for all age groups from April 5 to cover the period since the emergence of the strain.

New PHE data shows that at least 2,889 cases of the B1617.2 strain were recorded in England from February 1 of this year to May 18.

Of these, 104 cases resulted in a visit to a hospital emergency department, 31 required overnight hospitalization and six resulted in death.

The most common strain in England, according to data, is variant B.1.1.7, with 132,082 cases recorded in the same period. The virus has infected 4.46 million people and killed 128,000 people in the UK since its outbreak last year.

Dr Mary Ramsay, responsible for PHE vaccination, added: “This study is reassuring that two doses of either vaccine provide high levels of protection against symptomatic disease of the B1617.2 variant.

“We expect vaccines to be even more effective in preventing hospitalization and death, so getting both doses is vital to achieve maximum protection against all existing and emerging variants.”

Europe’s fastest vaccination program

A separate analysis from PHE indicates that the vaccination program has so far prevented 13,000 deaths and around 39,100 hospital admissions among elderly people in England, through May 9.

According to government plans, a lifting of the remaining coronavirus restrictions is expected to take place from June 21.

The latest figures show that more than 50 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been given in Britain as part of Europe’s fastest vaccination program to date, but it has faced a related new challenge to the spread of the variant first found in India.

Data released on Saturday showed that new COVID cases reported in Britain rose 10.5% in the seven days to May 22, although they are only a fraction of the levels seen earlier this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month ordered an increase in the administration of second doses of the vaccine to people over 50 and those who are clinically vulnerable.

Concern over the increase in Britain’s cases of the variant first found in India prompted Germany to say on Friday that anyone entering the country from the UK should be quarantined for two weeks upon arrival.