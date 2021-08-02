Pfizer and Moderna to raise prices for Europe: report

Europe wants to strengthen protection and curb the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.

Pfizer and Moderna, the makers of two of the most effective COVID-19 vaccines, have raised prices for their vaccines in their latest European Union (EU) supply contracts, according to a Financial Times (FT) report.

The new Pfizer shot price was 19.50 euros ($ 23.15) compared to 15.50 euros ($ 18.39) previously, the newspaper said, citing parts of the contracts it had seen.

The price of a dose of the Moderna vaccine was set at $ 25.50, according to contracts, compared to $ 22.60 in the first purchase agreement, although lower than the $ 28.50 previously agreed because the order was more important, the FT said, citing an official close to the issue.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker, who is in London, said the price increases reflected continued demand for effective jabs and governments had become a “captive audience” for drug companies.

“EU countries want to stem the spread of the Delta variant,” he said. “And the EU and countries beyond are considering the possibility of giving a booster vaccine to improve efficacy.”

Pfizer declined to comment on the contract with the European Commission (EC), citing confidentiality. “Beyond the draft contract (s) published by the EC, the content remains confidential and therefore we will not comment,” the company said.

The UK is also expected to offer third doses from September, according to an article in the Daily Telegraph newspaper. [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

Moderna was not immediately available for comment on Reuters news agency.

On Tuesday, the European Commission said the EU was on track to achieve a goal of fully immunizing at least 70 percent of the adult population by the end of September. In May, the EU said it expects to have received more than a billion doses of vaccines by then from four drug makers.

The World Health Organization has urged rich countries to share vaccine doses rather than get vaccinated, as new epidemics accelerate in countries in Asia and Africa, where a much lower proportion of the population had access to vaccines.

Israel has started offering reminders to people in their 60s and over, and the UK may start giving reminders next month, according to the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Germany could also start offering boosters to elderly and at-risk people from September 1, according to a draft document consulted by the AFP news agency, which also recommends promoting vaccination for 12 to 17 year olds.

Health Minister Jens Spahn and Germany’s 16 regional health ministers are expected to finalize the plans at a meeting on Monday.