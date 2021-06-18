World
Pfizer and Moderna preferred 2nd dose after AstraZeneca – Times of India
OTTAWA: CanadaThe National Advisory Committee on Immunization said on Thursday that people who obtained the AstraZeneca vaccine their first dose should receive Pfizer-BioNTech or Modern for their second shot.
On June 1, the committee declared that AstraZeneca recipients “could” obtain Pfizer or Moderna for their second injection if they wanted, but Thursday went further by saying that an mRNA vaccine was the “preferred” choice.
Since the advisory committee “first reviewed mixed vaccination schedules, new evidence begins to emerge suggesting that immune responses are better when a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is followed by an mRNA vaccine as the second. dose, ”said its vice president, Dr. Shelley Deeks, in the new guidance documents.
The committee also updated its previous recommendation that people at high risk of exposure or severe illness from Covid-19 could opt for AstraZeneca rather than wait for Pfizer or Moderna. Now it is said that everyone should always get mRNA vaccines first, unless they are allergic to them.
Deeks said the advice was based on the growing supply from Pfizer and Moderna and the risk of vaccine-induced blood clots associated with AstraZeneca. But she still tries to reassure people who have received one or two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine that they are nevertheless well protected.
“Anyone who has ever received two doses of AstraZeneca / Covishield can rest assured that they are protected, especially against serious illness,” she said. “There is no need for a third dose at this time. Dr. Theresa Tam, director of public health for Canada, said new evidence for mixing different types of vaccines included four studies in Germany.
“It’s really the immunogenicity, this immune response, after this mixed dose schedule that led NACI to update this recommendation, because all of the accumulated studies basically suggest that the immune response is a better response,” said Tam at a press conference in Ottawa.
One of those studies of Germany University of the Saarland, released preliminary data Wednesday indicating that administering Pfizer as a second dose after AstraZeneca, or two doses of Pfizer alone, generated significantly more antibodies and T cells than two doses of AstraZeneca.
Almost 25 million Canadians have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 6 million are now fully immunized. As of June 5, 2.1 million people had received one dose of AstraZeneca and 15,186 had received two.
There are no further AstraZeneca shipments currently planned, but approximately 600,000 doses remain from previous shipments.
There are 14 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to be delivered this week and next, including a donation of 1 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine from the United States which was due to arrive in Canada on Thursday. evening.
