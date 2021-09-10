Pfizer and BioNTech will soon seek approval to use the vaccine in children 5 years of age and older.

The makers of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will soon seek regulatory approval for use in children 5 years of age and older, and are preparing to make smaller doses of the vaccine. vaccine for the youngest children, according to one of the founders of BioNTech, the German company that developed the vaccine in partnership with Pfizer.

“We will be presenting the results of our 5-11 year study to authorities around the world in the coming weeks,” BioNTech co-founder Ozlem Tureci and chief medical officer told Der Spiegel. a German news site, in an interview published on Friday. She added that the company would seek permission to use the vaccine for this age group, including in Europe.

The European Union and the United States approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in children 12 years of age and older in May. They have not authorized any coronavirus vaccines for children under the age of 12.

Dr Tureci, who founded BioNTech with her husband, Ugur Sahin, said the companies were preparing to manufacture smaller doses of the vaccine in anticipation of authorization by authorities.