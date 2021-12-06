World
Petrolhead, novelist, trampolinist for the post-Merkel cabinet – Times of India
BERLIN: Olaf Scholz, who is about to succeed Angela Merkel as she retires from politics after 16 years as german chancellor, has assembled a team of strange bedfellows to share power at the head of his center-left government.
Scholz’s coalition of social democrats with the ecologist Green vegetables and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) will place often ideologically opposed leaders of small parties in key positions.
Here’s a look at who the key ministers will be and what can be expected of them.
FDP leader Christian Lindner has claimed responsibility for the new government’s coveted financial portfolio.
Lindner is known for his pointy suits and his firm grip on the steering wheel of his party, which he brought back to power after eight years in the wild.
The quick-talking 42-year-old has been looking for the job for years and will take over at a crucial time for the German economy.
The vintage car enthusiast, who listed his interests outside of politics on his website as “anything that can be filled with gasoline,” is expected to oversee a massive green investment program endorsed by the new coalition.
Lindner’s enthusiasm for strict fiscal discipline and his desire to see companies, not government, take the lead on renewables does not make him a natural ally for the Social Democrats (SPDs) and the Green.
Amid soaring inflation, his party’s tight adherence to balanced budgets could put Lindner, a newly engaged to marry, on a collision course with the most left-wing members of the government.
Robert Habeck, who will head a new climate super-ministry in the new government, is the Urban Greens co-leader who has helped make the party a major electoral force.
The 52-year-old philosopher, who has published several novels co-authored with his wife, has harnessed her soft-spoken charm as a powerful appeal to environmentalist attire.
Habeck has long been seen as a possible finance minister, but he lost a standoff against Lindner.
But he landed a nice consolation prize: a new center of power combining authority in the fields of economics, climate protection and energy policy. Habeck will also be Scholz’s vice-chancellor.
“We are talking about a moment here to change the course of history,” Habeck insisted on the campaign train ahead of the general elections in September where the Greens placed third.
He made headlines in April when, as the most prominent member of the Greens’ ruling duo, he stepped down in favor of his youngest power partner, Annalena Baerbock, as the first candidate for the party to the chancellor.
When his candidacy for the top post met with a plagiarism scandal and questionable bonuses, Habeck displayed loyalty even as experts asked him if he might not have been the best standard bearer. .
But the father of four let his ambition shine through in the post-election bargaining, seizing the most prominent Green ministry in the cabinet.
Former medalist trampolinist Annalena Baerbock is used to aiming high.
Although the 40-year-old failed in her attempt to wrest Merkel’s crown and become Germany’s first green chancellor, the international law expert is set to become the country’s first female foreign minister.
Baerbock pledged to put human rights at the center of German diplomacy, promising a tougher race for Russia and China after the trade-driven pragmatism of the Merkel years.
Almost from the start of his rocky election campaign, Baerbock disappointed high expectations with a series of missteps.
But the polite performance of the televised debates followed by a record 15 percent score for the Greens on election day left Baerbock well positioned to claim a top post.
The mother of two and trained lawyer is described as quick and determined, with meticulous attention to the details of politics.
“She keeps asking questions until she really understands a problem,” a party source told the Handelsblatt newspaper. “She won’t be fooled.”
Raised on a farm near Hanover, Baerbock got a taste of politics when her parents took her to anti-nuclear protests in the 1980s, a movement that spurred the creation of the Green Party.
As a teenager, Baerbock took part in trampoline competitions, winning three bronze medals at the German championships. Sports taught her to “be brave,” she said.
