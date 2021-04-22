Peter Warner, sailor who discovered castaways, dies at 90
Peter Warner, an Australian sailor whose already eventful life was made even worse in 1966 when he and his crew discovered six shipwrecked boys who had been living on an uninhabited island in the South Pacific for 15 months, died on April 13 in Ballina, New South Wales. He was 90 years old.
His death was confirmed by his daughter Janet Warner, who said he was swept overboard by a dishonest wave as he cruised near the mouth of the Richmond River, an area he had known for decades. A companion on the boat, which was also thrown into the water, pulled Mr Warner ashore, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
The story of the 1966 rescue, which made Mr Warner a celebrity in Australia, began with a return from Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga, where he and his crew had unsuccessfully requested the right to fish in the waters of the country. Casually throwing his binoculars on a nearby uninhabited island, ‘Ata, he noticed a patch of scorched earth.
“I thought it was strange that a fire broke out in the tropics on an uninhabited island,” he said in a 2020 video interview. “We therefore decided to conduct a more in-depth investigation.”
As they approached, they saw a naked teenager rushing into the water towards them; five more followed quickly. Recalling that some island nations have jailed convicts on islands like ‘Ata, he told his crew to load their guns.
But when the boy, Tevita Fatai Latu, who was also called Stephen, reached the boat, he told Mr Warner that he and his friends had been stranded for over a year, living off the land and trying to ask. help. passing ships.
Mr. Warner, still skeptical, broadcast Nuku’alofa by radio.
“After 20 minutes,” he said, “a very tearful operator came over to the radio, then amidst tears he said, ‘It’s true. These boys had been left for dead. A funeral took place. And now you have found them. ”
In June 1965, the boys, all 13 to 16-year-old students from a Nuku’alofa boarding school, stole a 24-foot boat and set out on what was supposed to be a sea trip. Hours into their journey, however, a strong wind shattered their sail and rudder, causing them to drift for eight days.
As they later told Mr. Warner, they eventually spotted ‘Ata, about 160 km south of Tongatapu, Tonga’s main island. It once housed around 350 people, but in 1863 a British slave trader kidnapped around 150 and the King of Tonga moved the rest to another island, where they would be protected.
At first, the boys lived on raw fish, coconuts and bird eggs. After about three months they found the ruins of a village and their fortunes improved – among the rubble they discovered a machete, domesticated taro plants and a flock of chickens descended from those left by previous inhabitants. . They also managed to start a fire, which they continued to burn for the remainder of their stay.
They built a makeshift settlement, complete with a thatched hut, a garden, and, for recreation, a badminton court and an outdoor gymnasium, complete with a bench press. One of the boys, Kolo Fekitoa, made a guitar from the wreckage of the boat, and they started and ended each day with songs and prayers.
They established a strict duty list, rotating between resting, picking up food, and watching ships. If a brawl broke out, the antagonists would have to march to the opposite ends of the island and return, ideally after cooling off. When Stephen broke his leg, the others made a splint; his leg has healed perfectly.
“When I think back to our time on the island, I realize that we have really learned a lot,” said Sione Filipe Totau, known as Mano, in an interview with Vice this year. “And when I compare it to what I learned in school, I think I learned more about the island. Because I learned to trust myself.
Back in Tonga, Mr. Warner was greeted like a hero. King Taufa’ahau Tupou IV, who previously denied him fishing rights, recanted. But the owner of the stolen boat was not in a festive mood and had the boys arrested. He dropped the charges after Mr. Warner offered to compensate him.
The story captivated Australia; a year later, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation sent Mr Warner and the boys back to the island to recreate aspects of their ordeal for a film crew. Other documentaries and newspaper articles followed.
The media presented the story as an actual version of “Lord of the FliesWilliam Golding’s 1954 novel about a group of boys stranded on an island who sink into murderous anarchy. But it was nothing like Mr. Golding’s book: The Six Boys Thrived in Their Spontaneous Community, suggesting that cooperation, not conflict, is an integral part of human nature.
“If millions of children are to read ‘Lord of the Flies’, maybe they should learn this story too”, Dutch historian Rutger bregman, who wrote about the episode in his book “Humankind: A Hopeful History” (2020), said in an interview.
Peter Raymond Warner was born on February 22, 1931 in Melbourne, Australia, to Arthur George Warner and Ethel (Wakefield) Warner. Arthur Warner was one of the richest men in the country, having built a manufacturing and media empire, and he expected his son to follow him into the family business.
But Peter was not interested; he preferred boxing and sailing, and at 17 he ran away from home to join a ship’s crew. When he returned a year later, his father sent him to study law at the University of Melbourne.
It lasted six weeks. He fled again, this time to sail for three years on Swedish and Norwegian ships. Quick with languages, he learned enough Swedish to pass the sea master’s exam, which allowed him to command even the largest seagoing vessels.
He eventually returned to the family fold, working for his father during the day and studying accounting at night. But he never left the sea. He won the annual Sydney-Hobart race three times in the early 1960s, often sailing against his friend Rupert Murdoch. In 1963, he placed fourth in the Transpacific Yacht Race, a 2,225 mile dash between California and Hawaii.
In 1955, he got engaged to Justine Dickson – and immediately went to sea for five months, telling his fiancee that this would be “my last adventure,” as he recounted in a 1974 interview. He returned two days before the wedding, and then the couple took a five-month honeymoon aboard a cargo ship sailing between Australia and Japan.
With his daughter Janet, his wife survives him, as does another daughter, Carolyn Warner; one son, Peter; and seven grandchildren.
In 1965, Mr. Warner bought several crayfish boats, which he operated around Tasmania. But the lands around Australia were overexploited, and he ventured further and further east, eventually taking him to Tonga – and his meeting with ‘Ata.
After discovering the six boys, Mr Warner moved with his family to Tonga, where they lived for 30 years before returning to Australia. He hired the six crew members; he remained particularly close to Mr. Totau, who sailed with him for decades.
In 1974, they were fishing near Middleton Reef, about 300 miles east of Australia, when Mr. Totau spotted four sailors on a small island, where they were stranded for 46 days.
Mr. Warner converted to the Bahá’í Faith in 1990 and later gave up commercial fishing to start a business that harvested and sold nuts.
He has written three memoir books, the second of which, “Ocean of Light: 30 Years in Tonga and the Pacific” (2016), detailed his meeting in ‘Ata.
Last year Mr. Bregman, the historian, published an excerpt from his book in The Guardian. It garnered over seven million pageviews and sparked a new round of interest in boys’ history, including offerings from film production companies. In May 2020, it was announced that the four surviving boys, now elderly men, along with Mr. Bregman and Mr. Warner, had sold the film rights to New Regency.
Although he has been accused by some of trying to gain fame for Tongan history, Mr Warner has always insisted that it was up to them to tell the story and that he would rather spend his time in navigate.
“I would rather,” he said in 1974, “fight mother nature rather than human beings.”
