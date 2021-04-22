Peter Warner, sailor who discovered castaways, dies at 90

Peter Warner, an Australian sailor whose already eventful life was made even worse in 1966 when he and his crew discovered six shipwrecked boys who had been living on an uninhabited island in the South Pacific for 15 months, died on April 13 in Ballina, New South Wales. He was 90 years old.

His death was confirmed by his daughter Janet Warner, who said he was swept overboard by a dishonest wave as he cruised near the mouth of the Richmond River, an area he had known for decades. A companion on the boat, which was also thrown into the water, pulled Mr Warner ashore, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The story of the 1966 rescue, which made Mr Warner a celebrity in Australia, began with a return from Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga, where he and his crew had unsuccessfully requested the right to fish in the waters of the country. Casually throwing his binoculars on a nearby uninhabited island, ‘Ata, he noticed a patch of scorched earth.

“I thought it was strange that a fire broke out in the tropics on an uninhabited island,” he said in a 2020 video interview. “We therefore decided to conduct a more in-depth investigation.”