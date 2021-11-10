Pete Buttigieg says the United States is “focused” on reducing emissions from transportation.
The United States has not joined the countries in a commitment to rapidly phase out gasoline and diesel vehicles because the Biden administration is “focused on what we do at home,” Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, where Wednesday’s events focused on transport, Buttigieg said the United States was taking action to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles.
But the commitment of six automakers and around 30 countries to phase out sales of new gasoline and diesel vehicles globally by 2040 – and by 2035 in “major markets” – would progress to a low. faster pace than what the Biden administration asked for.
Mr Biden signed an executive order to ensure that 50 percent of all new vehicles sold in the United States are electric by 2030, a decision made with the backing of major automakers.
“Different countries obviously take different approaches,” Buttigieg said. “We need to do what’s right for the United States and also support international action. This is the balance, I think, that we are looking for.
Britain, Canada and India are among those who have joined the pledge, along with California and Washington State.
Mr Buttigieg also announced on Tuesday a map for the US aviation sector to achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Called the United States Aviation Climate Action Plan, its key initiatives include working with industry to develop more efficient aircraft and engine technologies that could deliver up to 30% improvement. fuel savings compared to today’s aircraft; and increased use of sustainable fuels, including from biomass. and other food stocks that could help reduce emissions.
“It’s really about making sure that we are using policy tools to encourage adoption, to achieve a scale large enough to close the cost gap between conventional jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel,” said Mr. Buttigieg.
