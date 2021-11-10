Pete Buttigieg says the United States is “focused” on reducing emissions from transportation.

The United States has not joined the countries in a commitment to rapidly phase out gasoline and diesel vehicles because the Biden administration is “focused on what we do at home,” Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, where Wednesday’s events focused on transport, Buttigieg said the United States was taking action to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles.

But the commitment of six automakers and around 30 countries to phase out sales of new gasoline and diesel vehicles globally by 2040 – and by 2035 in “major markets” – would progress to a low. faster pace than what the Biden administration asked for.

Mr Biden signed an executive order to ensure that 50 percent of all new vehicles sold in the United States are electric by 2030, a decision made with the backing of major automakers.