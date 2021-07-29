Peruvian solar observatory and Thai forest join UNESCO heritage list

A 2,300-year-old solar observatory in Peru, a national park in Thailand near the Myanmar border, and an ancient Chinese shopping center that includes a historic mosque, are among the latest sites that have been added to the list of the UNESCO of the most culturally significant places.

The Peruvian Chankillo Observatory, which was built before the rise of the Inca Empire, was declared a World Heritage Site on Tuesday, while Thailand’s vast Kaeng Krachan forest complex and the ancient Chinese port of Quanzhou were added Sunday alongside several other cultural and natural sites around the world.

The Chankillo Observatory has enabled remarkably precise astronomical observations, according to recent studies.

The fortified hilltop ruins some 400 kilometers (250 miles) north of Lima have long puzzled scientists.

Then in 2007, a study in the journal Science proposed that the sequence of towers erected between 200 and 300 BC “marked the summer and winter solstices” and that Chankillo “was in part a solar observatory”,

Peruvian archaeologist Ivan Ghezzi, who co-wrote the study with his British colleague Clive Ruggles, told AFP news agency that the towers, erected “with great precision”, were placed to mark different positions of the sun “and therefore mark exact dates”.

Their goal was to time the months, solstices, and equinoxes – the planting and harvest seasons, and religious festivals with amazing precision.

The structure functions like a giant clock, marking the passage of time over a year.

“Chankillo is a masterpiece of ancient Peruvians. A masterpiece of architecture, a masterpiece of technology and astronomy. It is the cradle of astronomy in America, “Ghezzi told AFP during a visit to the site.

Peru has 12 other sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List, including the Inca Citadel of Machu Picchu.

A Unesco World Heritage designation provides legal protection for a site as well as funding for its conservation, in addition to growing popularity with visitors. But it also increases the risk of over-tourism and the failure of governments to preserve designated sites.

A group of independent UN experts warned before UNESCO’s designation of Kaeng Krachan Forest Park that the Karen community living in the area had been repeatedly subjected to forced evictions and arrests. [File: Chaiwat Subprasom/Reuters]

“Big gift”

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa hailed the UNESCO listing of Kaeng Krachan Forest, even as human rights experts from the UN warned that Thai authorities were forcing indigenous Karen people to leave the area.

“We received a big gift from the World Heritage Committee,” Kaeng said.

“In the past 16 years we have worked hard and there have been four attempts to inscribe Kaeng Krachan on the World Heritage List and this is the fourth time that we have been successful.

A group of independent UN experts had warned even before the announcement that the Karen community living in the region had been repeatedly subjected to forced evictions and arrests.

More than 80 members of the Karen ethnic group have been arrested this year, 28 of whom have been charged with “encroachment” on their land in the park, including a child, according to a statement last week by independent human rights experts from the UN.

The Karen community living in the forest have resisted attempts by the Thai authorities to leave what they say is their ancestral home.

A Thai government spokesperson did not respond to a request from Reuters news agency to comment on the reported evictions.

“The indigenous peoples who have lived there for over 100 years have no rights to the land of their ancestors,” said Angkhana Neelapaijit, a former Thai human rights commissioner.

“They are threatened with eviction in the name of preserving the forest”.

“Maritime Silk Road”

In China, UNESCO has also declared the ancient port of Quanzhou a protected site.

The Quanzhou Resort has at least 22 historic sites and monuments across the coastal city, which was considered one of the largest and busiest ports in the ancient world, according to state television channel CGTN.

Among the sites and temples of the Quanzhou complex are the Qingjing Mosque, one of the oldest mosques in China, as well as the twin stone pagodas.

Quanzhou, also known as Zayton, is said to be the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, which China is reborn as it expands its political and economic influence.

The other heritage sites announced on Sunday were the Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple in India, the Trans-Iranian Railway in Iran and the Paseo del Prado and Buen Retiro Park in Spain.

On Monday, four islands in Japan, mudflats in Korea and wetlands in Georgia were also among the natural sites on UNESCO’s list.