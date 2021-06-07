Peru’s polarized presidential runoff still too close to be announced

Left-wing Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo took a very slim but growing lead ahead of right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori on Monday, but the results of the very polarized poll stay too close to call.

With more than 95 percent of the votes counted, Castillo edged out Fujimori with 50.2 percent support to 49.8 percent.

Sunday’s second round came amid years of political instability in Peru, which is also struggling to cope with outbreak of COVID-19 infection and death rates and a related economic downturn. The country last week reported the highest coronavirus death rate in the world.

“We are not going to know (the winner) until the last vote is counted,” political scientist Jessica Smith told AFP news agency. “It’s still very uncertain – the difference is too close and we have to wait for the official result.

As uncertainty over who would be the country’s next president mounted on Monday, the Lima stock market plunged and the ground fell to an all-time high of 3.92 against the US dollar.

The tight result could lead to days of uncertainty and tension, as the vote also underscores a sharp divide between the capital, Lima, and the nation’s rural hinterland that propelled Castillo’s unexpected rise.

Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori leaves polling station after voting in Lima on June 6 [Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters]

“All we want right now is democracy, everything to be democratic. Let whoever wins, the other accepts it and does not create any problems, ”Lili Rocha, a voter from Lima, told Reuters news agency after scuffles broke out overnight.

Reporting from Lima on Monday, Al Jazeera’s Mariana Sanchez said that while the vote remained too close to be called, Castillo appeared to be extending her lead over Fujimori.

“It will be won by very few votes,” Sanchez said of the contest, explaining that ballots cast overseas could be essential. “At first it was said that two-thirds of those votes were going to help Fujimori, but so far the trend overseas is that one-third of those votes are in favor of Keiko Fujimori and two-thirds of Castillo, ”she said. .

Rural votes will also be very important, Sanchez added, and “will certainly help” Castillo as he has campaigned extensively in those parts of the country.

Meanwhile, supporters of Castillo, a leader of a teachers’ union, gathered outside his headquarters in Lima all day Monday. “People here are in a festive mood, as you can imagine, as the numbers continue to give it the edge,” Sanchez said.

Monday was the first time since partial official results started to be released on Sunday night that Castillo has gone ahead, even though the difference was thin as a razor.

Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo waves to his supporters the day after the second round, in Lima on June 7 [Gerardo Marin/Reuters]

When Fujimori, the daughter of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, was in the lead, the head of Peru’s highest electoral body warned that many polling stations in rural areas – Castillo’s stronghold – had yet to been identified.

The two candidates have promised to respect the results.

Fujimori, who faces corruption allegations she has denied, has pledged to maintain economic stability in Peru with “the firm hand of a mother.” If she wins, she is generally expected to forgive his father, who is currently serving a prison sentence for abuse of rights.

A champion for the poor, Castillo has vowed to reformulate the constitution to strengthen the role of the state and take more of the profits of mining companies.

Many Peruvians had expressed his frustration with political unrest in the country as the first round of voting approaches in April.

Street vendor Natalia Flores told Reuters she didn’t vote for any of the candidates on Sunday, but hoped whoever wins would do a good job.

“Whoever comes out on top, I think he will have to do a good job because in Peru, the problem of the pandemic is terrible for us economically. The work is unstable, ”she said. “Whether it’s Mr. Castillo or Ms. Keiko (Fujimori), I hope they will do a good job over the next five years.”