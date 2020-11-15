World
Peru’s interim leader announces resignation after upheaval – Times of India
LIMA, PERU: Peru’s interim president announced his resignation on Sunday as the country plunged into its worst constitutional crisis in two decades following massive protests sparked when Congress ousted the country’s popular leader.
In a short televised address, Manuel Merino said he acted within the law when he was sworn in as head of state on Tuesday, despite protesters’ claims that Congress had. staged a parliamentary coup.
“Like everyone else, I want the best for our country,” he said.
The move came after a night of unrest in which dozens of protesters were injured by blunt force, tear gas or projectiles which rights groups say came mainly from police using excessive force to quell the demonstrations.
A network of human rights groups reported that 112 people were injured and the whereabouts of 41 others was unknown. Health officials said the dead included Jack Pintado, 22, who was shot 11 times, including in the head, and Jordan Sotelo, 24, who was shot four times in the chest near his heart.
“Two young people were absurdly, stupidly, unfairly sacrificed by the police”, Peruvian writer and Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa said in a recorded video shared on Twitter. “This repression – which is against all of Peru – must end. ”
Meanwhile, a wave of political leaders urged Merino to leave, with at least 13 of his 19 ministers bailing out his newly formed government. The president of Congress called on Merino to step down immediately and said lawmakers would vote to oust him if he refused.
“We should put the lives of the Peruvian people above all else,” said Luis Valdez, the current head of Congress, who is himself considering resigning.
Little-known politician and rice farmer Merino became Peru’s leader on Tuesday after a stunning Congress vote to oust former popular president Martin Vizcarra. As head of Congress, Merino was next to Iine for the presidency when Vizcarra was deposed. But protesters say the move amounted to an illegal parliamentary coup and refused to acknowledge it.
“We want the voice of the people to be heard,” protester Fernando Ramirez said on Saturday evening, hitting a spoon on a pot during a demonstration.
Congress expelled Vizcarra with the help of a clause dating from the 19th century which allows the powerful legislature to remove a president for “permanent moral incapacity”. governor of a small province in southern Peru years ago.
Prosecutors are investigating the allegations but Vizcarra has not been charged. A judge banned him from leaving the country for 18 months on Friday.
The ex-president denounced the violence on Twitter on Sunday, accusing what he called an “illegal and illegitimate government” of the bloodshed.
“This country will not let the deaths of these brave young people go unpunished,” Vizcarra wrote.
The protests rocking Peru are unlike any other in recent years, fueled largely by young people generally apathetic to the country’s notoriously turbulent politics. Protesters are unhappy in Congress for staging what they see as an illegal takeover and choosing Merino to lead his fledgling government.
Its prime minister, Antero Flores-Araoz, was a former defense secretary who resigned in 2009 after clashes between police and indigenous protesters in the Amazon left 34 dead.
Alberto Vergara, political analyst at the University of the Pacific in Peru, described the new Cabinet as “old, bitter, outdated, closed to the world”.
In remarks ahead of Saturday’s upheaval, Merino denied the protests were against him, telling a local radio station that young people were demonstrating against unemployment and could not complete their education due to the pandemic.
Peru has the world’s highest per capita death rate from COVID-19 and has experienced one of the worst economic contractions in Latin America.
According to the National Association of Journalists, there were 35 attacks on members of the media between Monday and Thursday, almost all by police officers. Rights groups have also documented excessive force against protesters, the deployment of tear gas near homes and hospitals and the detention of protesters.
“We document cases of police brutality in the city center LimaJose Miguel Vivanco, director of Human Rights Watch for the Americas, wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “Everything indicates that the crackdown on peaceful protesters is intensifying. ”
