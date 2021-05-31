Peru says its true Covid death toll is almost triple its official tally.
Peru has said its Covid-19 death toll is almost three times higher than it had officially counted so far. The new figure would rank Peru among the the hardest-hit countries in the world relative to its population.
The new death toll is estimated at 180,764 through May 22, according to a report released Monday by ministers and health officials in Lima, the capital. That is to say almost triple the official death toll of about 68,000. President Francisco Sagasti is expected to approve the new death estimate.
Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said the government would start publishing more accurate daily counts of cases and deaths based on the new guidelines set out in the report.
“It’s a new tool” to help us fight the pandemic, Ugarte said, adding that the new estimate “requires a change” to all current policies aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.
Peru has struggled to contain the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, and its official death toll before the revised estimate was already the ninth highest per capita in the world. As of last June, it was clear that many more deaths were occurring in Peru than one would expect in a normal year, and the gap was far larger than the number of deaths officially attributed to Covid-19, according to New York Times data. It was a warning sign to experts that Covid deaths were underestimated.
The evolution of the death toll in Peru was announced a week before the second round of the country’s presidential election, scheduled for June 6.
The World Health Organization said earlier this month that deaths from Covid-19 around the world were likely much higher than what had been recorded.
South America is now the continent where the virus is spreading the fastest, with five countries in the top 10 in the world for new cases reported per 100,000 population.
Source link