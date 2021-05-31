Peru says its true Covid death toll is almost triple its official tally.

Peru has said its Covid-19 death toll is almost three times higher than it had officially counted so far. The new figure would rank Peru among the the hardest-hit countries in the world relative to its population.

The new death toll is estimated at 180,764 through May 22, according to a report released Monday by ministers and health officials in Lima, the capital. That is to say almost triple the official death toll of about 68,000. President Francisco Sagasti is expected to approve the new death estimate.

Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said the government would start publishing more accurate daily counts of cases and deaths based on the new guidelines set out in the report.

“It’s a new tool” to help us fight the pandemic, Ugarte said, adding that the new estimate “requires a change” to all current policies aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.