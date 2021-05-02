World
Perth in Australia risks second lockdown with three new Covid-19 infections – Times of India
SYDNEY: AustraliaThe city’s fourth-largest city faces the prospect of its second instant lockdown in two weeks, officials said on Sunday, after a security guard quarantined a hotel Perth and two of his roommates have tested positive for Covid-19.
Western Australia (WA) Premier Mark McGowan said on Saturday evening he had not yet decided whether the state capital, which emerged last week from a three-day snap lockdown after reporting a Covid-19 infection, was going to be closed on Sunday.
“Our restrictions in place, and the use of masks, and the capacity of our contact tracers and our tests give us the ability to hold a lockdown decision,” McGowan told reporters on Saturday evening.
“But it is possible that that will change tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.”
Australia, which has no other community transmissions of the coronavirus, this weekend banned citizens who were in India within 14 days of returning home, as the world’s second most populous country does in the face of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
The Antipodean country has all but eradicated community infections after closing its borders to non-citizens in March 2020, recording just 29,800 cases and 910 deaths.
The infected 20-year-old security guard worked at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Perth and had already received his first COVID-19 vaccine, McGowan said. He was now in quarantine alongside his seven roommates, five of whom had so far tested negative.
State officials are expected to provide an update on Sunday afternoon.
New Zealand late Saturday night halted travel from Western Australia, canceling two flights scheduled to arrive Sunday morning. The Pacific nation last month agreed to a no-quarantine and no Covid test “travel bubble” with Australia.
