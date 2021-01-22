Personal stories and pledges mark start of campaign for the fair share to end child labor

Selimatha Salifu, a former child laborer from Ghana, is now a teacher who works with the children and encourages them to continue their education. Salifu is one of two former child activists who addressed United Nations, business, faith, labor, education and youth officials around the world during the virtual campaign launch. Fair Share to End Child Labor ” on January 21.

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 22 (IPS) – 152 million children are subject to child labor. Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi has brought together former child laborers, international organizations, young people from around the world, business and education leaders for a global campaign to save the. Selimatha Salifu from Ghana is a former child laborer who has pledged to do her part to bring attention to the plight of the world over 150 million child laborers. Raised in a fishing community, she remembers her days when she bought fish for sale, working from dawn until nightfall to help support her family. She thanks the General Agriculture Workers Union for saving her and making sure she enrolls in school.

“I am a teacher by profession now and I work with children. I want to appeal to children who are going through the same thing. I used to be like them. I want to tell them that they should not lose their youth and that they can have the hope of coming out of it successfully. They won’t be on the streets forever. They will not be by the river day in and day out putting something on the table for their families.

The initiative is organized by Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Prize winner, founder of the Global March to End Child Labor and a decades-long advocate for children’s rights. It demands a fair share of resources, policies and social protection for children, in order to end child labor. The campaign was launched the same day United Nations officially declared 2021 the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labor.

“We have seen that injustices, inequalities, miseries, denial of education, child labor, sexual exploitation of children, trafficking and so many other issues have been exacerbated during the pandemic, but these injustices were already there, ”said the winner. “When we call for a fair share, we are calling for a new culture of justice and equality.”

The most recent report from the International Labor Organization (ILO) said the challenge of ending child labor “remains formidable”. While nearly 100 million children have been saved over the past two decades, 64 million girls and 88 million boys are victims of child labor around the world – nearly one in ten children. Chief Executive Officer Guy Ryder said the fair sharing campaign “ goes to the heart ” of the ILO’s social justice mandate and complements ongoing efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 8.7, which aims to eliminate child labor by 2025.

“We all know that the fight against child labor is complex, that the causes of child labor are complex and through this Fair Share campaign, I am convinced that we are doing something very important.”

World Health Organization Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom reminded partners that the social and economic shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic indicate that 66 million children fall into extreme poverty. This is in addition to the 386 million children already in this bracket. He said a campaign like this will help keep pressure on international organizations and other partners to keep their promises to the children of the world.

“The most disadvantaged children are the most affected, without access to social and legal protection, which makes them vulnerable to social exclusion and exploitation, including child labor. We cannot allow that to happen. We need to make sure that these children and their families have their fair share of resources and social protection, ”he said.

The Nobel Laureate of the Campaign applauded young people around the world who have answered the call to action and are dedicating time to rid the world of child labor. The Voice of Youth was at the forefront of the 2020 100 Million Satyarthi campaign – more than 100 young people demanded that world leaders ensure that a fair share of pandemic recovery funds reach marginalized populations. The young leaders confirmed their support for the new initiative.

“We pledge to use our convening power to mobilize our constituents to reach out to their MPs, their senators, their prime ministers, their presidents, to allocate a fair share of national resources to put end to child labor. I call on everyone, especially young people and students, to join this campaign in any way. We must not rest until every child is free, safe and educated, ”said Peter Kwasi, secretary general of the African Students Union.

Other partners in launching the campaign included the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). With former child laborers and youth on the front lines and the support of leaders and international institutions, the campaign hopes its demands will see in 2021 a turning point in the history of the movement to end child labor.