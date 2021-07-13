World
Perseid meteor shower 2021: everything you need to know – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The Perseids are fast and bright meteors and frequently leave long “wakes” of light and color behind them as they pass through the sea. Earththe atmosphere of.
The Perseids peak in mid-August and are considered the best meteor shower of the year due to their high rates (50-100 meteors seen per hour) and pleasant late summer temperatures.
The 2021 Perseid The meteor shower is expected to produce the largest number of meteors on the mornings of August 11, 12 and 13.
What are meteor showers?
Meteor showers are the remnants of an icy comet that crash into Earth’s atmosphere. As comets travel through the solar system, they leave behind a dusty trail of rocks and ice that lingers in space long after they leave. As Earth passes through these cascades of cometary waste, the pieces of debris – which can be as small as grains of sand – pierce the sky at such a speed that they explode, creating a heavenly firework display. The Perseid meteor shower was first observed over 2,000 years ago.
Where did the Perseids come from?
The Perseids get their name from the constellation Perseus from which they seem to emerge. However, it is the debris of the comet Swift-Tuttle, first discovered in 1862 by Lewis swift and Horace Tuttle. The comet last passed close to Earth in 1992 and takes 133 years to circle the sun.
Every year, between July 17 and August 24, Earth crosses the orbital path of comet Swift-Tuttle, where debris from the comet litter its orbit and pieces of this debris crash into Earth’s upper atmosphere at some point. 130,000 miles (210,000 km) per hour, lighting up the night with swift Perseid meteors.
How to watch the Perseid meteor shower 2021?
The 2021 Perseid meteor shower is expected to produce the highest number of meteors on the mornings of August 11, 12 and 13 according to the American Meteor Society without moonlight to spoil the show. No special equipment is required to watch the show and finding a dark open sky is ideal for a clear view. Although they can be seen all over the world, the Perseids are best seen in the northern hemisphere before dawn.
