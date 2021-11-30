Pepperstone Group is pleased to announce its commitment to be carbon neutral by FY23

DOCKLANDS, Australia, November 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – With the growing attention to climate change and the commitments made by the United Nations, major countries and organizations, now is the time to do something. As a global organization, Pepperstone wants to be at the forefront of this fight. Pepperstone wants to lead the way in becoming a carbon neutral organization by the end of fiscal 23 and challenge all companies in the FX CFD space to follow their lead.

Pepperstone’s commitment extends to the voice and support of employees, the board of directors, shareholders and the communities in which they reside and operate.

Pepperstone hired Pangolin Associates https://pangolinassociates.com/ , a consultancy firm in carbon management and sustainable development with recognized certifications in Australia and the UK to understand where the organization is now and what needs to be done.

Over the next six months, Pangolin Associates will work with all levels of Pepperstone to understand and assess what our current carbon emissions are, and what Pepperstone needs to do to reduce and offset our carbon emissions for a Platinum sustainability rating. We also aim to reduce waste by offering reusable packaging to our employees in partnership with https://returnr.org/ .

“Managing our carbon footprint is a key part of our corporate social responsibility. We recognize that as a global organization, we have a responsibility not only to our employees, customers, partners and shareholders, but also to the environment in which we operate. We “are very pleased to be working with Pangolin Associates and look forward to the trip ahead. We aim to source our electricity from renewable sources over time, ”said Tamas szabo, CEO of the Pepperstone Group.

Pepperstone will continue to share and provide updates on its journey to being carbon neutral, as well as gathering feedback to develop environmentally friendly products.

About Pepperstone

Founded in 2010, Pepperstone has grown into an award-winning global online forex and CFD brokerage known for providing exceptional customer service and award-winning fundings and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone has subsidiaries around the world and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA).

About Pangolin Associates

Established in 2010, Pangolin Associates is a carbon management and sustainability consultancy with a national presence. In Australia, Pangolin was the first in its industry to become certified carbon neutral under the Australian government’s Climate Active program. They are also a Founder Certified B Corporation in Australia.

