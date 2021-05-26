People’s power: why mobilizations are important even in the event of a pandemic

Credit: CIVICUS

NEW YORK, May 26 (IPS) – It has been a year since the police murder of George Floyd, a scandal that reverberated around the world. The murder forced people to take to the streets, in the United States and on every inhabited continent, to demand respect for the lives and rights of black people, proving that protest was essential even during the pandemic.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests are the latest in a large global wave of protests that began with the Arab Spring 10 years ago and continues today, as evidenced by the courageous civil disobedience people are mounting against Myanmar’s military coup and protests against Israeli violence in Palestine, with people taking to the streets around the world to show solidarity and demand an end to the massacres.

Millions of people protest because they can see the protests are leading to change – the trial of the officer responsible for the murder of George Floyd was an incredibly rare event that probably would not have happened without the pressure of the protests – and because mass mobilizations often offer the only means of resistance to repressive governments.

CIVICUS just published 2021 State of Civil Society Report describes how decentralized movements for racial justice and gender equality challenge exclusion and demand radical consideration of systemic racism and patriarchy.

Threats posed by economic inequalities and climate change allow people to connect across cultures, spurring mobilizations in many different countries. Today, not only in Myanmar and Palestine, but in Colombia, Lebanon and Thailand among many others, people are asking for economic opportunities, a real say in how they are governed and an end to it. discrimination.

Much blood is spilled in the unwarranted violence against protesters by repressive security apparatuses acting on the basis of vested interests. Undoubtedly, the right to mobilize is strongly contested because of its potential to redistribute power to the excluded.

Major political transformations in modern history have been catalyzed by largely peaceful protests. Sustained mass mobilizations have resulted in important rights victories, including the expansion of women’s suffrage, the passage of essential civil rights laws, the dismantling of military dictatorships, the end of the apartheid and the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Over the past year, despite the disruption of COVID-19, populist demagogues have faced stiff resistance from those thirsty for justice and democracy. In Brazil, thousands of people took to the streets to protest the horrific blunder of the Bolsonaro administration in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in monumental loss of life.

In India, thousands of farmers remain staunchly rebellious in camps outside Delhi to protest hastily crafted laws designed to undermine their livelihoods and benefit big business supporters of Prime Minister Modi’s autocratic government.

In Russia, pro-democracy protests in several cities against the grand corruption of strongman President Putin so alarmed him that he organized the imprisonment of his most prominent political opponent. In Uganda, the protests led by the political opposition have inspired people from all walks of life to stand up against President Museveni, in power for 35 years.

In Belarus, protests by ordinary people showing extraordinary courage helped draw the attention of the international community to an election stolen by Alexander Lukashenko, the first and only president the country has known since the establishment of the constitution current in 1994.

In the United States, decentralization Black lives matter The movement calls for action for racial justice and the unprecedented prosecution of police officers involved in acts of racist violence against blacks.

The movement not only helped send a disruptive, race-baiting president to the polls, but it also had a profound impact beyond the United States by highlighting racism in places as diverse as Colombia, the United States. Bas, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Notably, women’s-led movements challenge gender stereotypes, expose models of exclusion, and forge breakthroughs to lay the foundations for more just societies. Street demonstrations organized by women in Chile Helped gain a historic commitment to craft a new constitution focused on justice through a gender balanced constitutional assembly that will also include representation of indigenous peoples.

In Argentina, legislation aimed at legalizing abortion and protecting women’s sexual and reproductive rights follows years of public mobilization by the feminist movement.

Our research reveals that, country after country, young people are at the forefront of protest. Young people have taken on climate change to make it a decisive issue of our time. the Fridays of the future The movement that started with a picket line in front of the Swedish parliament on school days now has supporters who regularly organize events to demand urgent political action on the climate crisis on all continents.

Current movements derive their strength from taking the form of networks rather than pyramids, with multiple leaders active locally. Hong Kong’s “water revolution” may have been quelled by the authoritarian power of China, but the metaphor of behavior like water – shapeless, mobile, adaptable – holds true for many contemporary movements.

Unsurprisingly, the mobilizations of powerful people invite strong reactions. The leaders and organizers of protests are often the first to be vilified by official propaganda and subjected to politically motivated prosecution.

Many of the rights violations that CIVICUS has documented recent years are linked to the repression of demonstrations. Persecution of dissidents, censorship and surveillance to thwart public mobilizations remain commonplace.

They are all part of a struggle between people coming together to demand transformative change and forces determined to stop them. However, the courage of principle of the demonstrators who mobilize without being discouraged by the repression continues to inspire.

The protests focus on the challenge and renegotiation of power. To be successful, they need solidarity and allies at all levels. The responsibility to protect the right to peaceful assembly enshrined in the constitutions of most countries and in the international human rights framework lies with all of us. History shows us that when people come together as civil society, great things are possible.

Mandeep Tiwana is responsible for programs at the global alliance of civil society CIVIC. The State of Civil Society 2021 report can be viewed online here.

