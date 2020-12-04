People with disabilities among the worst affected by coronavirus

A 9-year-old girl plays on a swing in a new inclusive playground built at her school in Za’atri refugee camp in Jordan. Credit: UNICEF / Christopher Herwig

KATHMANDU, Nepal, December 4 (IPS) – The United Nations commemorated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3. In his message for the day, the Secretary-General noted that when crises such as COVID-19 strike communities, people with disabilities are among those most affected. The 13th session of the Conference of States Parties (COSP) which was originally scheduled to be held in New York in June recently ended with the last session coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the theme of which this year was on the issue. to rebuild better inclusive.

In the context of Covid -19, this means creating accessible and sustainable pathways after the pandemic of self-realization and prosperity for people with disabilities. More than what one normally thinks, disabilities are not really isolated conditions affecting a few but rather the opposite.

Millions of people around the world see their lives negatively affected, often with ailments that are seemingly invisible, if you think, for example, of all of us suffering from mental health.

COSP is therefore very important to many of us and is without a doubt the first annual event focused on disability.

She focused this year on three related themes: inclusive labor markets, the need to meet the needs of older people with disabilities and the promotion of inclusive environments for the full implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. .

These are great topics that should find a proper place on major news outlets, but instead the same COSP is just an “expert” meeting, a niche forum that is far from receiving. the coverage he really deserves.

As of this writing, no major media has reported on it, and none of the other “powerful” organizations with global reach seemed to care.

For example, on the main homepage of the influential World Economic Forum, I found a wide range of questions ranging from the need for leadership and confidence to fight corruption to an article by opinion of Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan on leading by doing in climate action.

Yes, completely understandable, climate change is important to the World Economic Forum with a focus on the diversity of work, a consequence of the Black Lives Matter protests. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find anything about disabilities.

The problem is the inability to connect the threads of social issues that affect the world.

For example, this is a huge missed opportunity not to link the ongoing debate on how to make workplaces more diverse and inclusive of minority groups with the larger debate on the rights of people with disabilities to work. employment and job security.

After all, a global labor market that is truly inclusive refers to broad opportunities for all members of minority groups, not just those who are louder and noisier.

The idea of ​​building back better, which normally refers to more sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions, from more environmentally friendly means of transport to more efficient and cleaner energies, is called to play a decisive role if we want to achieve zero net emissions within decades. in front of.

As the 13th COSP focused on its final day on inclusive reconstruction and a more accessible environment for people with disabilities, there is an urgent need to tie the rethinking of urban places to the global importance that the rights of people with disabilities should receive. in this global movement of “rebuilding for better”. .

It’s not just about rethinking urban spaces that are fully accessible while being environmentally friendly and it’s not just about better approaches to having more people with disabilities in workplaces everywhere, countries developed to developing countries.

Rather, we need to develop a comprehensive and holistic strategy, from transport and energy to jobs and affordable housing that is truly inclusive for all citizens, especially members of minority groups who have so far often been excluded from earnings. economic aspects of this world economic order.

Connecting the dots is the only way to provide people with disabilities and, above all, members of other vulnerable groups, the opportunity to lead fulfilling and fulfilling lives.

Employment is so central to this equation and therefore it is only after achieving it that people with disabilities and their “invisible” peers will become equal players in the post-pandemic order.

Some examples of disconnected approaches. When it comes to improving urban models, the global network of major cities around the world, C40 has led a progressive agenda to reinvent urban spaces, but again, accessibility and inclusion of people with disabilities is not on track. their radar.

In addition, within the United Nations, the New Urban Agenda is promising for its inclusive holistic character which also covers the economic sphere, but again, we must make major efforts to connect the dots, including such an agenda with broader development priorities, rather than keeping this strategy as an independent one. part of an already very fragmented development agenda.

The Sustainable Development Goals, the SDGs, should help in this tactical exercise to frame and organize issues according to different priorities and agendas, linking together issues that seem only seemingly disconnected.

How many of us are really aware of the new urban agenda? How many times have you read it in the past 6 to 8 months?

According to Joan Clos I Matheu, former executive director of UN Habitat, of the United Nations Conference on Housing and Sustainable Development, Habitat III held in Quito in 2016 from which the New Urban Agenda stems, we were supposed to move towards “a new sustainable urban paradigm” at the time.

Four years later, only the most devastating pandemic of the century forces us to rethink our priorities and the way we want to live.

Yet, however inclusive urban spaces may be, true inclusion will only occur when minority groups, with little voice on the world stage, can claim their rights to participation and economic prosperity.

Inclusion is one and many shapes, let us not forget. This is why events like the COSP should have a much stronger visibility on the world stage. That is why the International Disability Alliance should be supported to establish new partnerships with influential companies and other lobbying organizations in all sectors.

Disability, after all, should not simply be a “United Nations agenda” targeting diplomats and experts.

For example, the World Economic Forum’s platform to shape the future of the new economy and society is a unique initiative that should be better funded and showcased 365 days a year, not just occasionally.

We are all interested and engaged in the disability sector, we need better public relations and better relations with the international media.

This is why Maria Soledad Cisternas Reyes, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Disability and Accessibility and Professor Gerard Quinn, the recently appointed United Nations Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities, have their work cut out for them.

In order for them to be successful and to become visible, they will need support, significant resources to raise the issues of people with disabilities on the world stage.

The goal is to make the next COSP a real issue for the world.

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/simone-galimberti-4b899a3/

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram