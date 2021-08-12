People have fallen in love with this herd of wild elephants in search of a new habitat in China

In April, a herd of 15 elephants in China traveled more than 800 miles from Pu’er town to Kunming city in June, winning legions of fans along the way.

The herd, which authorities said were finally reaching a protected habitat in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, had migrated in search of food and a home, though no one knew exactly where they were going. . According to Reuters, state protection efforts have allowed the wild elephant population in China’s Xishuangbanna state to double since 1978. A ban on hunting activities has also made elephants more willing to enter human communities.

More than 150,000 people have been evacuated from homes on the Elephant Trail, but the animals have become local darlings as fans follow their progress. For World Elephant Day this August 12, we take a look at some of the highlights of their trip.