People aged 16 or older in New Jersey will be eligible for a vaccine on April 19, the governor said.

All New Jersey residents aged 16 or older will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination starting April 19. Governor Philip D. Murphy said on Monday. It’s an announcement that heeds President Biden’s call for states to speed up their timelines for all adults to be eligible, as most other states have already done.

Mr Murphy’s decision comes as the pace of vaccinations across the country steadily increases. On Sunday, an average of more than three million people are vaccinated each day in the United States, and about 106 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to a New York Times Database.

But even as the vaccine rollout continues to accelerate, federal health officials and public health experts have warned that the country could face a possible fourth outbreak coronavirus case.